Dr. Ravi Aglave, director of chemical and process industries for Siemens PLM Software (formerly CD-adapco), which specializes in 3D and 2D Product Lifecycle Management software, speaks with Process Flow Network Group Associate Editor Amanda Hosey about ways digitalization and simulation are revolutionizing how the process industries approach design. In the podcast (found below), Aglave says:

I believe that digitalization is going to play a big role in trying to overcome this issue. I think any innovation that will be in the future or in current times is going to have digitalization as a big feature. A lot of it is related to the engineering in production of those fantastic, innovative new materials that the industry has invented, and by that what I mean is, instead of trying to build something and access something how it was and then exploring how to make changes, people are going to spend more effort on doing that digitally…exploring “which design will be the best one”, “how do I optimize my process?”

Dr. Aglave explains that software companies like Siemens PLM are trying to fill a need for doing simulations in a more automated way than was previously available including “reducing the engineering time going from the invention stage to production stage, ideally exploring those a lot more rapidly than was possible to do in the past.”

Dr. Ravindra “Ravi” Aglave leads the chemical and process industry sector at Siemens PLM Software (formerly CD-adapco). He directs the efforts of solving challenging chemical engineering and transport phenomenon problems in the chemical and allied industries. He is responsible for bringing new modeling and physics knowledge in to CFD simulation code that can be deployed in the industry. He also works closely with research organization such as Particulate Solids Research Inc. (PSRI), Fluid Mixing Processes (FMP) consortia at BHR group and various universities (Purdue, TU Berlin) to aid the development of new modeling methods. Dr. Aglave has more than 15 years of research and engineering experience in academia and industry in the area of reactor design, scale-up and troubleshooting. His expertise includes computational fluid dynamics (CFD), mixing & reaction engineering, combustion and reaction kinetics.