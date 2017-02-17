PMMI releases newly revised B155.1-2016 Standard

PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announced the approval of its ANSI/B155.1-2016 Safety Requirements for Packaging and Processing Machinery standard as an American National Standard by the Board of Standards Review of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). The objective of the ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2016 standard is to improve the safety of packaging and processing machinery and eliminate injuries to personnel working on these systems by establishing requirements for the design, construction, reconstruction, modification, installation, setup, operation, and maintenance of processing and packaging machinery systems.

The ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2016 standard is available for purchase through the ANSI webstore at http://webstore.ansi.org/.

ASTM International names new president

Katharine “Kathie” Morgan was named president of ASTM International one of the world’s largest standards development organizations. She will lead a team that supports thousands of members, customers, partners and other stakeholders worldwide. She succeeds James A. Thomas, who served in the role for 25 years.

Morgan is a 33-year veteran of ASTM International. She served as executive vice president for the past two years. Prior to that, she was vice president of Technical Committee Operations, leading a 50-member team that supports the volunteer work of ASTM International’s 30,000 members worldwide.

Ethane production in U.S. expected to grow

Ethane production in the U.S. is expected to increase from an average of 1.25 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2016 to 1.7 million b/d in 2018, according to the EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook. The petrochemical industry is expected to consume the increase in ethane production both domestically and abroad.

Global specialty chemicals market to reach $233.5B by 2020

The “Specialty Chemicals Market Report,” published by Allied Market Research, forecasts the global market to generate $233.5 billion by 2020. In 2014, construction chemicals and food additives segments collectively accounted for about half of the market share and are expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. In 2014, the Asia-Pacific region contributed around a 35 percent share of the specialty chemical market.