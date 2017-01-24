Happy New Year! I find it difficult to believe that 2016 is behind us. While it was a good year for our team, especially planning to relaunch sister publication Water Technology, many are anxious to say goodbye to 2016. We mourned the loss of several cultural icons — including Prince, David Bowie, Florence Henderson, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder and Gary Marshall — and saw a contentious presidential campaign end with the election of Donald Trump.

In the vein of welcoming 2017, we look forward to our first trade show of the year this month, AHR Expo in Las Vegas, which features equipment critical to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry. We always enjoy learning about new technology and look forward to what is planned this year. To learn more about the show, read the preview HERE. This month’s special section focuses on HVAC and airhandling challenges.

The basics of heat exchanger maintenance and cleaning — including heat transfer fluid (HTF) selection, the effects of viscosity and temperature on equipment, and when to flush and replace the HTF — are discussed on HERE.

One of our primary topics is the handling of powder and bulk solid products. Our cover series on material handling features an article about one system that performs three tasks: fills, weighs and densifies drums (see HERE). The other article focuses on the critical feeding of hydrated lime to treat water following the Gold King Mine accident in 2015 (see HERE).

See all the articles from the January 2017 issue, ranging from airhandling to HMI desgin, HERE.

This year marks a milestone in the life of Processing as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. Look for special features in the magazine throughout the year that highlight our journey during these 30 years and what our experts see as trends during the next 30.

The October issue will be our anniversary edition, and we look forward to sharing it with you. We are proud to be part of this publication and its rich history.

We look forward to learning more about your challenges and how the content in Processing can address them. Contact me at lditoro@grandviewmedia.com, and let us know what you would like to see on our pages in 2017. Our team wishes you a happy and prosperous year!

