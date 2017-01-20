The Tex Flex Vibratory Conveyor leverages a novel design to minimize the maintenance and power requirement of traditional conveying systems. (Image courtesy of Triple/S)

Industrial conveying systems aren’t exactly new technology. However, this is not to say conveying is without some truly compelling innovation.

The Tex Flex Vibratory Conveyor by Triple/S, for example, is a unique system that operates with no direct physical connection between the conveyor drive and the pan. Pan motion is created by inducing a small controlled vibration into the base frame near resonant frequency of the pan support spring system. This vibration causes the conveyor pan to move the designed distance (or stroke) required for the application. This creates a low energy (or horsepower) requirement for operation and prevents adverse forces from being induced into the conveyor pan in a localized area. Instead, the forces are dispersed equally over the length of the conveyor pan, thus reducing the likelihood of pan fractures. The small amount of frame vibration is easily isolated from the surrounding support structure.

Tex Flex vibratory conveyor by Triple/S Screening element of Tex Flex vibratory conveyor.

These units differ from base-balanced units in that they do not have a physical pushing drive connection between the frame and trough. Single- or dual-eccentric motors attached to the base frame shake the base frame slightly at a given frequency (frame motion is much less than the base balanced style conveyor), which in turn causes the conveyor trough to move. Tuning and motor eccentric force settings control the maximum amount of throw of the conveyor trough. Use of a variable frequency drive is recommended for this style conveyor and allows product flow control.

Pan motion is created as a result of inducing a small controlled vibration into the base frame near resonant frequency of the pan support spring system.

Excited-base vibratory conveyors are generally limited to about 30 feet in length due to frame resonant frequencies in greater lengths. These units are useful for screening, classifying, fluidizing and de-watering.

Power requirements to operate this style of conveyor are low (most under 1 horsepower total). The noise level of these conveyors operating is also extremely low.

By removing the physical drive connection at the conveyor pan, the system eliminates the requirement for external bearings, belts, connectors, and guarding requirements, and this greatly reduces the amount of maintenance required.

Motors are mostly sealed for life and require no periodic lubrication, creating a more sanitary environment for processing lines. All that is required are periodic visual inspections to ensure the equipment is operating within the appropriate design guidelines.

The Tex Flex is offered with steeper spring angles appropriate for stratifying the conveyed materials for screening operations (as shown in the above video), or lower spring angles for straight conveying or distribution applications. Typical standard product velocities are 40 to 50 feet per minute. Triple/S Dynamics also offers product testing in its controlled laboratory settings to make sure technology meets the requirements of the specific conveying application.

The conveyor’s sanitary-formed frame members and sealed exciter motors on the Tex Flex Vibratory Conveyor are in compliance with sanitary process applications. This feature also creates a more open and accessible construction method for reduced cleaning time required between cycles.

Tex-Flex excited-base vibratory conveyors are used for both sanitary and industrial applications.

This content is sponsored by Triple/S Dynamics. Sponsored content is authorized by the client and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Process Flow Network editorial team.