Internet of Things platform revenue to grow 116 percent in 2017

MachNation announced the availability of its IoT Application Enablement Platform ScoreCard for 2016, an in-depth rating of 35 Internet of Things (IoT) platform vendors.

According to survey data collected from the 35 participating vendors in the ScoreCard, IoT platform revenue will grow at a blistering 116 percent in 2017. MachNation forecasts that 2017 IoT platform revenue will reach $2.0 billion, with IoT platform companies being acquired for an almost magical 20 times annual revenue. Some of the sectors of greatest interest to IoT platform vendors include smart homes, smart cities, industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, automotive and transportation.

MachNation’s ScoreCard is the industry’s most comprehensive technical look at the platforms providing device connectivity, device management, data management, event processing, alerting, notifications, dashboards and analytics.

Aerogel market has finally come of age

IDTechEx research analysis conducted by technology analyst Dr. Richard Collins, shows that this industry, which is almost a century in the making, is finally coming of age. Major players are finding more nascent applications and new entries are progressing out of semi-commercial prototypes and into full market launches. IDTechEx released its latest analysis of this diversifying and expanding industry in their report, Aerogels 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets and Players.

This report provides the most comprehensive and authoritative view of the global aerogel market, giving a detailed 10-year market forecasts segmented by application and both material type and form, including full company profiles based on IDTechEx’s interview-based primary research. The research within this report values the market at present at just over $260 million and anticipates it to marginally exceed $1 billion by 2027 for the aerogel manufacturers. Pricing forecasts are provided for all different types and are predicted to undergo significant shifts as increased capacities and emerging manufacturing processes are anticipated.

Passage of Water Resources Development Act benefits composites industry

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) commends Congress for passing the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act and sending it to the President for signature.

Title I of the legislation is the Water Resources Development Act of 2016, which takes steps toward promoting critical improvements to our nation’s waterways, harbors, and drinking water infrastructure. The legislation empowers the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build stronger and longer lasting structures.

In September, the Senate passed its version of WRDA, which included a provision authored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) directing the Corps to study the performance of composites and other innovative materials in water resources projects. It also makes recommendations on their ability to improve the performance of water infrastructure.

Short-Range wireless connectivity to thrive in emerging IoT applications

The market for short-range wireless connectivity—including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 802.15.4 and NFC — continues to evolve and expand its use cases in order to meet new IoT market requirements. Technical enhancements, new specifications, emerging protocols, collaborations and partnerships, as well as multi-protocol ICs, will all help propel the wireless connectivity market to more than 10 billion IC shipments by 2021, forecasts ABI Research.