Supply Chain Wizard partners with Medicines for Europe

Supply Chain Wizard a full-service global consulting firm specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy and operational transformation programs, partnered with Medicines for Europe, which represents the generic, biosimilar and value-added medicines industries across Europe.

The alliance became official following the Pharma CMO Summit in Berlin, which drew more than 100 pharmaceutical executives from 27 countries. The summit was formed to serve as a resource for pharmaceutical manufacturers moving to incorporate serialization processes to meet approaching regulatory deadlines – 2017 and 2013 in the U.S. and 2019 for the European Union.

Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

Linde & Praxair announce intention to merge

Linde AG and Praxair Inc. announced an intention to combine in a merger of equals under a new holding company through an all-stock transaction. The companies have signed a non-binding term sheet and expect to execute a definitive Business Combination Agreement as soon as practicable. Based on 2015 reported results, the combination would create a company with pro forma revenues of approximately $30 billion, prior to any divestitures, and a current market value in excess of $65 billion.

The proposed merger would unite Linde’s long-held leadership in technology with Praxair’s efficient operating model, creating a global leader. The combined company would enjoy strong positions in all key geographies and end markets and create a more diverse and balanced global portfolio. Additionally, it would enable the development and delivery of more innovative products and services to customers.

Schaeffler concludes purchase contract with SEMIKROM International

Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler concluded a purchase contract with SEMIKRON International GmbH for the acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Compact Dynamics GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motors. At the same time, Schaeffler and SEMIKRON have agreed to a cooperation for the development of power electronics systems and the integration of power electronics components. This acquisition and cooperation will allow Schaeffler to expand its expertise in electric motors and power electronics for the development and production of electric drives.

By acquiring this majority shareholding and securing an option for the acquisition of the remaining shares mid-2018, the Schaeffler Group is obtaining essential expertise for the development and production of its own electric motors for automobile applications. The transaction is envisaged to be completed in the first quarter of 2017 and the parties are bound to secrecy about the details.

Chevron Announces Sale of Geothermal Operations

Chevron Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into a sales-and-purchase agreement with Star Energy Consortium to sell Chevron’s Indonesian and Philippines Geothermal assets. The assets deliver reliable energy to support the needs of Asia-Pacific’s growing economies.

In Indonesia, Chevron subsidiaries operate the Darajat and Salak geothermal fields in West Java. In the Philippines, company subsidiaries have a 40 percent equity interest in the Philippine Geothermal Production Company, Inc., which operates the Tiwi and Mak-Ban geothermal power plants in Southern Luzon.

JWC Environmental to acquire FRC Systems International

JWC Environmental (JWC) and FRC Systems International (FRC) announced the finalization of the transaction for the acquisition of FRC Systems by JWC Environmental. The acquisition of FRC expands JWC’s offering of high-quality solutions for its industrial and municipal wastewater customers. As part of the acquisition, Adriaan van der Beek, president of FRC, will join the JWC executive team and continue to lead the ongoing business.

Seasoned management professional acquires AISCO Metallizing Corporation

Gary Caprio purchased the operations and facilities of AISCO Metallizing Corporation, an industrial operation specializing in thermal-sprayed metallic and alloy coatings to surface coat and repair parts used by industries such as construction, automotive, tire, rubber, and steel production. Besides extending the life of structural parts, metallization can apply electrically, thermally, and chemically resistive or conducive properties to a wide variety of materials.

Mr. Caprio was the Vice President of Business Operations for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad before acquiring AISCO. Prior to his time at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, Caprio spent five years with Morgan Advanced Materials, PLC as business unit manager then as general manager. He previously owned Directech, Inc. of Akron, Ohio and Directech Servosistemas of Monterrey, Mexico. Mr. Caprio graduated from the University of Akron and succeeds George Stecz, who purchased the company in 2006. Mr. Stecz, who spent his entire career in metallization, thermal spray, and its specialized machining, remains with the company as an advisor during transition.

Trelleborg completes acquisition of CoorsTek subsidiary

Trelleborg, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a world leader in engineered polymers, finalized its acquisition of the El Segundo, California-based subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-precision seals and bearings produced from high performance polymers and metals for aerospace applications. Trelleborg Sealing Solutions’ shoulder-to-shoulder engineering has become well known for facilitating improvements in application and systems quality that influence nearly all major aircraft programs around the world.

Arlington Capital Partners acquires of Molecular Products

Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington, DC-based private equity firm, announced the acquisition of Molecular Products Group Ltd. Headquartered in Harlow, Essex, U.K., Molecular Products is a leading manufacturer of advanced chemistry-based products serving the healthcare, defense and industrial markets. The company primarily specializes in the manufacture and supply of chemical technologies for the treatment of breathable gases and is able to serve its global customer base out of its two primary manufacturing facilities in Harlow, Essex, U.K. and Boulder, Colorado.

Hoover Ferguson acquires Uniteam’s offshore assets

Hoover Ferguson Group, container, workspace and packaging solutions provider for the energy and petrochemical industries and general industrial enterprises, acquired the rights and obligations of Uniteam Holding AS’s offshore container rental business.

The transaction, which includes a specified fleet of standard and customized offshore containers in Norway and Malaysia, increases Hoover Ferguson’s established portfolio within the Norwegian oil and gas market and strengthens the Group’s footprint in Asia. Hoover Ferguson’s Norwegian management team will continue to lead Uniteam’s operations, supporting its customer base through the transitional period.

M&M Manufacturing acquires Snappy Company

MiTek Industries Inc. subsidiary M&M Manufacturing acquired Snappy Company, a supplier of metal duct systems for the residential HVAC market. Snappy has manufacturing facilities in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Medina, New York; and corporate offices in Marietta, Georgia.

Snappy will complement M&M Manufacturing, producers of sheet metal products, primarily servicing the air distribution and ventilation markets. M&M Manufacturing will invest in Snappy’s manufacturing capabilities, expertise, and infrastructure.

Clearwater Paper acquires Manchester Industries

Clearwater Paper Corporation acquired Manchester Industries of Richmond, Virginia, an independently-owned paperboard sales, sheeting and distribution supplier to the packaging and commercial print industries.

Clearwater Paper acquired Manchester Industries in a cash transaction from PaperWorks Industries, an integrated full-service packaging provider, for a purchase price of $68.25 million. With approximately 170 full-time employees, Manchester Industries operates five facilities located in Richmond, Virginia; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Hagerstown, Indiana; Dallas, Texas and Mendon, Michigan. Clearwater Paper believes the acquisition will be immediately accretive.

Contracts

Siemens to expands contracts

Additional aero-derivative gas turbines for New York City power



Siemens is filling an order from Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) for the installation of additional advanced aero-derivative gas turbines at the Bayonne Energy Center (BEC), which delivers power through a dedicated 6.5 mile long underwater transmission cable to the Consolidated Edison Gowanus substation in Brooklyn to meet the electricity needs of over 500,000 homes and businesses in New York City. With aero-derivative technology, the flexible BEC plant can produce full power from a standing start in less than ten minutes of receiving a request from the power distributor, helping to ensure grid stability in New York City. The delivery of two Industrial Trent 60 Wet Low Emission (WLE) gas turbines and two generators expands Siemens’ existing support for the BEC plant. BEC previously purchased eight Industrial Trent 60 gas turbines in 2009. Additionally, Siemens has also contributed a significant amount of capital to fund the project’s construction since 2010 and is the largest lender in the current loan.

As part of this order, Siemens has been awarded an extension to its current long-term service contract for the eight existing Industrial Trent 60 gas turbines, generators and auxiliary packages. A long-term agreement is also in place for the two new units following installation and commissioning.

With the addition of these new units – two Industrial Trent 60 gas turbines and two SGen-100A generators – the facility’s power output will be increased to 640 MW. Features of the BEC include the ability for multiple starts and stops per day, high availability and starting reliability, best in class efficiency levels and best achievable emissions performance.

Federal contracts saving the goverment $300M

Siemens secured a series of federal contracts over the last year that are projected to save the U.S. government nearly $300 million and reduce energy use to help meet White House sustainability mandates. Since its inception in 2011, Siemens Government Technologies, Inc. is participating in dozens of projects in nearly every cabinet agency. From retrofitting the National Mall with LED lighting to upgrading the Pentagon’s largest helicopter repair facility to modernizing U.S. Navy ships with digital upgrades, Siemens is helping save energy and cut costs at a variety of federal agencies, buildings, facilities and installations.

First offshore wind project in Belgium

Siemens entered the offshore wind market in Belgium with a first order for the 309MW Rentel wind project. Rentel NV, part of the Otary partnership, is a conglomerate of leading specialists from the Belgian renewable energy industry including investment and development companies. Siemens will supply, install, commission and service 42 wind turbines of the large direct drive platform. The output of the Rentel offshore wind power plant will be sufficient to supply approximately 300,000 households in Belgium with clean power. A long-term service agreement for a period of 17 years will provide customized offshore service and logistics solutions for the turbines, and includes Siemens’ data-driven advanced remote diagnostics and monitoring.

Sciaky to deliver large, industrial-scale metal 3D printer to Airbus

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries Inc. (PSI), and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing solutions, announced that Airbus will take delivery of a state-of-the-art Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) 110 System in December 2016. The renowned aircraft manufacturer will utilize Sciaky’s industrial-scale metal 3D printing system to produce large structural parts made of titanium.

Sciaky’s EBAM process combines computer-aided design (CAD), additive manufacturing processing principles, and an electron beam heat source. Starting with a 3D model from a CAD program, Sciaky’s fully-articulated, moving electron beam gun deposits metal via wire feedstock, layer by layer, until the part reaches near-net shape. From there, the near-net shape part requires heat treatment and post-production machining. In the end, there is minimal material waste.