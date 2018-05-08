Appointments

Siemens US names CEO

Siemens Corporation announced that Barbara Humpton has been appointed CEO for the United States. Humpton is currently CEO of Siemens Government Technologies Inc. (SGT), a federally compliant U.S. organization structured to help address national imperatives in energy, infrastructure, automation and marine platforms. Humpton joined Siemens Government Technologies in 2011 and was appointed to lead the company’s approach to the federal market in 2015. Prior to joining Siemens, Humpton held senior leadership positions at Lockheed Martin and Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was a vice president at both firms.

Change of CEO at BASF: Brudermüller to succeed Bock

Martin Brudermüller became the new chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE effective as of the end of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting 2018 on May 4. At the annual meeting, Kurt Bock, the previous chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, presented his successor with a 3D-printed model of a symbolic scene from BASF’s headquarters in Ludwigshafen. Since 2006, Brudermüller has been a member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, since 2011, Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, and, since 2015, Chief Technology Officer.

Venture Plastics Inc. appoints project engineer for Southwest Venture Plastics LLC

Venture Plastics Inc., a certified custom thermoplastics injection molder with processing facilities in Newton Falls, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, appointed Saul Flores as a project engineer. Flores last worked at Electrolux as the tooling and molding program manager where he oversaw more than 950 active molds and managed mold preventive maintenance activities, engineering changes and mold repairs. He was also a key player in selecting new tooling vendors. Flores has also served in different capacities at Custom Tool and Mold, Continental AFA, and Catalina Tool and Mold.

LANXESS renews contract with CEO Matthias Zachert

LANXESS’s Supervisory Board appointed Matthias Zachert as chairman of the Group’s Board of Management for another five years, renewing his contract ahead of time. His new term in office will begin on April 1, 2019. Zachert has been chairman of the LANXESS Board of Management since April 1, 2014. He had been the group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 2004 to 2011, playing a key role in establishing the global financial organization and restructuring the portfolio. From June 2011 to March 2014, he was a member of the Executive Board and CFO of Merck KGaA.tna group

tna creates, appoints new management position

tna announced the appointment of Tom McPhee to the newly created position of Group Technical Support Manager. Based in tna’s Dallas office, McPhee will be responsible for coordinating and developing tna’s growing global technical support teams, including the company’s after-market service division. McPhee’s career spans over 20 years and developed from technical support roles in the U.K., Asia and Middle East to global service management positions in the U.K. and the U.S. With a degree in electrical engineering, McPhee has worked for global technology companies, including global life science systems provider TAP Biosystems and inspection equipment manufacturer Mettler Toledo.

ValvTechnologies Inc. names vice president, key accounts

ValvTechnologies Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, appointed Ron Anselmo as vice president, key accounts. Based in Houston, Anselmo will have senior management responsibility for sales growth through the development and management of executive, technical and commercial relationships for key accounts with major customers, licensors and engineering firms.

With more than 30 years of experience in the refining, gasification and power businesses, he brings global energy and business expertise and sales experience to the company. Most recently, he was with Calpine Corporation where he was responsible for power plant project development, design, thermal modeling, combustion turbine and heat recovery steam system equipment purchases and engineering procurement and construction commercial partnering.

Pump Systems Matter Board of Directors announces new members

Pump Systems Matter (PSM) has added two new members to its Board of Directors: Jen Muir, P.E., president, JKMuir and Gary Cavey, president and CEO, Dynamatic Drive Source International Inc. Each will serve a three-year term and work with the board to develop an executive long-term strategic plan that addresses the increasing demand for pump and pumping system training. These engineering and business leaders will lead PSM to provide training and other tools to the pump user community.