Connect with leading manufacturers and suppliers of pumps, electric motors and more at this year’s Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) Convention to be held June 30–July 2 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Considered the premier event for rotating equipment, this year’s convention with the theme, “Navigate the Future,” will feature dozens of lectures, forums and presentations — as well as a tour of the Hoover Dam and a behind-the-scenes tour of Mandalay Bay.

In addition to the exhibition hall, the event will feature the New Product Theater, which provides exhibitors an opportunity to show attendees their latest products with demonstrations and presentations. The theater will be open 1–3:50 p.m. on June 30 and from 12:30–3:50 p.m. on July 1.

Some of this year’s sessions and presenters include:

Final Assembly and Testing of DC Machines

This session will teach attendees what to do when assembling and testing a DC machine. Especially for those without a dynamometer, there are specific tests that prevent the type of mistakes that can cause a motor to arc, spark or not run when the customer installs it. Topics covered will include brush neutral, interpole polarity, compound wound machine do’s and don’ts and lead markings.

Kickoff lunch and opening remarks with keynote speaker Mike Staver

Author and leadership coach Mike Staver will teach attendees how to influence their followers. Topics include: the primary motivator of all people and six steps that will ensure effective execution.

Open forum on emerging technologies and IIoT

Topics of discussion will include:

How will IIoT impact EASA members

Why these topics impact all members

Who owns the data?

What about cybersecurity?

How do you assess the technology and which manufacturers or distributors to work with?

Case Studies in Failure Analysis

This session will examine four electric motor failures and discuss the clues to solve them. It will include:

How to evaluate evidence correctly and avoid common errors

How to correctly determine the chronology of the failures

The importance of identifying the failure quickly

Involving the customer in the process to avoid confusion

Applying solutions to prevent future repeated failures

Industrial Economy 2019 and Beyond

In this session the business cycle status of the global economy and where it is heading will be discussed. Key takeaways will include:

Review of short- and long-term economic forecasts

How the forecasts will directly impact the EASA industry

Business cycle phases and what they mean to members

to members Leading economic indicators that are most important to watch

Economic insight on inflation, interest rates and taxes

Time-sensitive current events of public concern and how to expect them to impact the industry, as well as recommendations for moving forward

Open Forum: Management Topics

Topics run the gamut from recruiting and retaining employees to training new hires, safety practices, workplace policies and employee benefits.

EASA is an international trade organization of more than 1,800 electromechanical sales and service firms in nearly 80 countries.

Editor’s note: Processing, as part of the Process Flow Network, is a media partner of the 2019 EASA Convention.