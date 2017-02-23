The International Exposition Company announced that the 2017 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo 2017), held January 30 through February 1 in Las Vegas, officially broken three of the Show’s all-time records. With 68,615 attending the 2017 event, AHR Expo superseded its former all-time attendance record of 61,674 (set at the 2015 show in Chicago) by 11.2 percent. This number was also 28.7 percent greater than the overall attendance (totaling 53,324) at the last AHR Expo held in Las Vegas in 2011.

Our team was excited to attend and learn more about this growing industry. While there, we visited with many of our industry friends and conducted a podcast with Bell & Gossett’s Kyle DelPiano about new motor and pump efficiency regulations and how they will affect the process industries.

AHR Expo Innovation Award winners

During the event, International Exposition Company announced the winners of the AHR Expo 2017 Innovation Awards. The annual awards competition honors the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s AHR Expo. The winners were selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluated all award entries based on innovative design, creativity, application, value and market impact.

“This year’s AHR Expo Innovation Award winners have shown, once again, that the parameters for HVACR advancement are truly ever expanding,” said Clay Stevens, president of International Exposition Company. “We congratulate those who have been recognized as 2017’s pioneers from across all areas of the industry, by proving there is always more to be achieved, and farther to be propelled, when it comes to HVACR innovation…”

Listed by category, the AHR Expo 2017 Innovation Award winners are:

Building Automation: Danfoss for Danfoss Enterprise Services

Cooling: Daikin Applied for Pathfinder Air-cooled Screw Chillers with Variable Volume Ratio (VVR) Technology

Green Building: Carrier for Dual Stage Relief Economizer (DSRE)

Heating: Noritz America for Noritz Combination Boiler

Indoor Air Quality: Nortec Humidity for Nortec GS Series – CS Model (Nortec GS CS) Humidifier

Plumbing: Taco, Inc. for SmartPlug Smart Hot Water Recirculation Control

Refrigeration: Danfoss for Danfoss CTM (Electrical Controlled Transcritical Multi Ejector)

Software: Nidec Motor Corporation/U.S. MOTORS for Rescue Select Programming App

Tools & Instruments: PEXOLOGY, Inc. for PEXGUN

Ventilation: Titus for Helios Digital Diffuser

New Technology

Many companies that the Processing team visited had new technology on display in the AHR Expo 2017 exhibit hall. A summary, but not all inclusive, of the products completes this blog.

Bacharach

Bacharach, Inc., a manufacturer of refrigerant gas detection and combustion analyzers, featured a presentation on its new portable combustion and emissions analyzer that was directly inspired from its contractor customer base.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter introduced the AquaCUE Flow Measurement Manager, an intuitive, cloud-based software platform that provides visibility and control of water resources in demanding sub-metering applications. AquaCUE optimizes information with targeted advanced metering analytics. The system puts interval meter data to work to address demands for actionable intelligence and improve operations. It delivers dashboard capability for improving management of water use, including domestic hot and cold water, irrigation systems, recreational use, tenant sub-metering and HVAC systems.

CAREL

CAREL, a supplier of control solutions for air-conditioning, refrigeration and air humidification, presented the boss, the new mobile-ready local supervisor, during the event. This supervisor is completely browsable from all mobile devices, for both daily access and system maintenance, right from commissioning. The responsive design means the boss pages, both programming and day-to-day use, can be accessed from different mobile devices. The graphics on the pages adapt automatically to the device on which they are displayed.

Chemours

Celebrating 86 years of in refrigerants cience and technology, Chemours, formerly DuPont Performance Chemicals, displayed its portfolio of refrigerant technologies at AHR Expo 2017. One product shown was the Chemours Opteon XP10 (R-513A), which offers improved capacity and comparable energy use when compared to R-134a, and it has the following capabilities:

Azeotrope (no temperature glide)

Specified by major equipment manufacturers

A1 safety rating, SNAP listed

Opteon XL10 (R-1234yf) offers the following:

Global warming potential <1

A2L safety rating

Globally adopted by automotive OEMs

Closely matches performance of R-134a

CMP Corporation

CMP Corporation introduced several additions to its line of remanufactured screw compressors for commercial cooling applications. With these additional units, CMP helps its customers save money. The compressors are versions of the R-22 and R-134a Trane screw compressors and York screw compressor, DXS. Each model is direct-drive and features two rotors, with rpms from 3,600 (60 hertz) to 3,000 (50 hertz).

Delta Electronics & Delta Controls

Delta Electronics, global provider of power and thermal management solutions, announced the combined solution offerings of Delta Controls with other Delta building related equipment during AHR 2017. Delta Controls provides Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions with their POE and IP connectivity at all levels of its product architecture. This capability will help develop new interfaces for Delta’s building products for greater integration into the building network and greater transparency into the operation of the building automation system. It also provides for preventative maintenance and efficient control.

DiversiTech

DiversiTech Corp., a manufacturer and supplier of HVAC/R parts and accessories, introduced its Sentry Locking Caps line, a line of refrigerant locking safety caps that work with access ports on any manufacturer’s HVAC system and refrigeration equipment. A Universal Key, which can unlock existing refrigerant caps made by other suppliers, is also included with most Sentry Locking Caps packs.

Each locking cap in the line is color-coded to industry standard for easy identification and to prevent the accidental mixing of refrigerant gases. Featuring an anodized aluminum casing and a threaded brass insert, the caps are tamper resistant and can withstand the harshest weather.

Eaton

Power management company Eaton showcased its expanded portfolio of industrial control and support solutions. During the show, booth visitors explored new solutions and hands-on demonstrations in the “Industrial Controls in Motion” trailer display, an exhibit designed to help educate customers and consumers about the newest energy efficient technology available for HVAC/R applications. Products and services on display included:

Variable frequency drive motor protection solutions

Human machine interfaces

Motor control and circuit protection solutions

XT IEC contactors

Eaton’s B-Line® series 4Dimension strut system

DunAn Microstaq

DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ) featured the production version of its High Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (HC-MSEV). The valve is a fast responding refrigerant expansion valve that provides precise superheat control for the commercial HVAC and refrigeration industry. The production HC-MSEV has a range of cooling capacity from 10 to 25 tons (R-410A). Its packaging design allows it to achieve multiple cooling capacities using spool cartridges within the same size valve housing.

Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Instruments , a provider of instrumentation, announced the release of the Series 629C Wet/Wet Differential Pressure Transmitter. Variations in equipment and applications make measuring differential pressure complex, particularly in systems that use pumps, chillers, filters and heat exchangers. Having a single, accurate device that supports complex system designs and can be used on different equipment. The 629C offers this capability and provides accuracy, response and reliability for demanding applications.

E Flow Technologies

E Flow Technologies presented its SMARTPACK flexible fan packs. A range of customizable axial fan packs, SMARTPACK is engineered to meet low-noise and efficiency requirements in industrial and commercial ventilation, refrigeration and heat exchange applications. SMARTPACK is offered in 560-millimeter (mm), 630-mm, 710-mm, 800-mm and 900-mm diameters.

Embraco

Embraco, a manufacturer of hermetic compressors for refrigeration, showcased several intelligent and efficient solutions for refrigeration at the AHR Expo 2017. The company’s research led to the development of new technologies and solutions, such as variable speed solutions and products that use natural refrigerants, including the Fullmotion, EMC Compressor, Plug N’ Cool and Condensing Units.

Great Plains Industries

During the AHR Expo 2017, Great Plains Industries launched the FLOMEC QSE Electromagnetic Flow Meter. This meter delivers high performance, lower operating costs, and a side turndown ratio of 60:1. It has an externally powered pulse output for use with or without the FLOMEC 09 electronics display. Available in line sizes of ½ to 4 inches, these flow meters have an accuracy reading of plus/minus 0.5 percent.

Greenlee Textron Inc.

Greenlee Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, demonstrated the benefits of its ergonomics laboratory, the Greenlee ErgoLab. The Rockford-based laboratory offers state-of-the-art equipment to identify a tool’s ergonomic value through scientific testing, measurement and analysis. This analysis helps tool users, along with purchasing officers and decision makers determine the best tools to utilize on the jobsite.

The company also featured its new line of Gorilla Pressing Tools designed for joining pipes safely by elim

inating the need for an open flame and a hot work permit on the jobsite. The Gorilla Pressing Tool line features two separate tool platforms: the inline battery pressing tool (INLNPRESS-TOOL19kN) and the pistol grip battery powered pressing tool (PSTLPRESS-TOOL32KN). Both tools press watertight connections in three to four seconds.

hilmor

During the AHR Expo, hilmor unveiled several products. Among them were:

Digital Adjustable Torque Wrench , which has a digital screen that displays the torque value while tightening, and its indicator LED lights and buzzer increase in intensity as the specified torque value is reached.

, which has a digital screen that displays the torque value while tightening, and its indicator LED lights and buzzer increase in intensity as the specified torque value is reached. Valve Core Removal Tool , which helps technicians keep track of tools and equipment with its built-in rare earth magnet designed specifically with the jobsite in mind.

, which helps technicians keep track of tools and equipment with its built-in rare earth magnet designed specifically with the jobsite in mind. Vacuum Pump that helps HVAC/R professionals work efficiently with its hands-free design, including built-in durable hoist points on the handle and is compatible with the hilmor HVAC/R Carrying Strap

that helps HVAC/R professionals work efficiently with its hands-free design, including built-in durable hoist points on the handle and is compatible with the hilmor HVAC/R Carrying Strap Deluxe Compact Swage Tool Kit, which has two new expander heads and the Compact Swage Tool made of forged aluminum with a hydraulic mechanism, reducing the manual effort required to expand tubes

IEC

International Environmental Corporation (IEC), a manufacturer of fan coil solutions, introduced its new Horizontal and Vertical (HDY/VDY) Direct Drive Blower Coil Series. Accommodating many applications, these models are equipped with a direct-drive EC motor, eliminating belt-drive slips and other concerns associated with belt-drive systems. The new line offers reliability and efficiency, resulting in increased energy savings, an extended motor life, easier installation and less maintenance.

In addition to its new blower coil offering, IEC displayed the MiniReStoraMOD, which enables easy and fast replacement for many hospitality, multifamily and higher education applications.

Intellihot

Intellihot Green Technologies, manufacturers of the tankless water heaters, announced the expansion of its hot water heater product line and services. The new offerings provide monitoring and analytics capabilities, cost savings and greater control of operational efficiency. They include the iQ Series and iSeries commercial tankless water heaters; the fir IoT and Wi-Fi-enabled smart condensate neutralizer that converts any heater or boiler into a smart device; and the telliZero, a subscription-based responsive monitoring, maintenance and prognostics service.

John Guest

John Guest introduced the new JG Prolock fittings. These fittings have a collet with stainless steel teeth that grip the pipe when fully inserted and an O-ring to provide a perkanent, leak-proof seal. When twisted into place, the locking cap locks the pipe in place, ensuring secutity. No tols, soldering, clamps or clue are required.

KRIWAN

Bluetooth is a robust and secure technology in the field of wireless data transmission, and KRIWAN developed a Bluetooth adapter, which can be connected to its condition monitoring/diagnose protection systems. This allows data to be read from protection units locally, parameterized and adapted in line with the protection unit’s function. The major advantage of the wireless technology is that all mobile devices use Bluetooth as standard, meaning that they can be used as diagnosis devices through the KRIWAN INTspector app, and no additional measuring systems are required.

Multi-Wing

Multi-Wing introduced the EMAX4 Fans, which provide up to 77 percent total efficiency. EMAX4 has a computer-optimized blade design and can decrease noise by 2 to 3 decibels and reduce energy consumption in air-cooled condensers, commercial refrigeration, chillers, cooling towers and evaporators. They are available with 5, 6, 7, 9 or 12 blades in diameters from 22 to 36 inches.

Nidec

Nidec Motor Corporation launched a new generation of its U.S. MOTORS brand PerfectSpeed Advanced EC Motor and SelecTech Constant Torque EC Motor. With this new line, Nidec can offer efficiency, and original equipment manufacturers can select efficiency levels to better meet their equipment needs. The new designs offer flexibility while being compatible with current products so less engineering is required for implementation.

NOARK Electric

NOARK Electric, a low-voltage electrical product manufacturer, announced the latest edition to the B1N miniature circuit breaker family, the UL 489 B1NQT. The recyclable, quick

-connect breaker is available in three curves (B, C and D), ranges from 0.5 to 63 A and has an optional detachable shield to make it fast and easy for the installer.

RIDGID

RIDGID, an Emerson business unit, displayed the RIDGID CS65x, a digital reporting monitor, featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities to simplify footage viewing and transfer while improving workflow efficiency.

The upgraded model features one-touch image recording for fast, efficient documentation of inspections. A new companion app is available for download and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Scale Free Systems

At its booth during AHR Expo 2017, Scale Free Systems (SFS) featured its water treatment solutions for heat transfer systems. It controls scale formation, microbiological growth and equipment corrosion without the chemical use. The technology can be used on all forms of heat exchange equipment, including cooling towers, chillers, condensers, boilers and heat exchangers.

Superior Radiant Products

Superior Radiant Products (SRP), a designer and manufacturer of infrared heating solutions, introduced the SRP AccuRATE Control with BACnet connectivity. It can be customized and used to operate any of its infrared heating products. Features of the new controls include the ability to operate as an independent building management system, monitor and control modulating infrared heating systems, and monitor schedules and actual temperature conditions in the heated spacenterface.

SWEP

SWEP’s new 250AS model was specifically developed for high-efficiency air- or water-cooled reversible chiller applications. Large ports and asymmetric plate design enable an effective operating range of 80 to 250 kilowatts. The AsyMatrix plate pattern improves heat transfer while decreasing water pressure drop and refrigerant charge.

TECO-Westinghouse

During AHR Expo 2017, TECO-Westinghouse featured its pump panel starters. These control panels come in a NEMA 3R enclosure, have a built-in bypass and motor protection, and include a CSXi solid-state motor starter module. The company supplies low-voltage, solid-state starters for many applications, including pump systems, compressors, saws, and crushing and grinding operations.

Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc., creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent room

automation solutions supporting the emerging IoT, introduced one of the first devices able to control newer variable refrigerant flow (VRF) HVAC systems, the EcoSmart VRF Controller, this month at the 2017 AHR Expo. The new Controller helps further optimize VRF, VRV and VRP HVAC systems to maximize energy efficiency. Telkonet, Inc., also introduced a new wireless thermostat, the EcoTouch+ Battery. Part of the EcoSmart platform, the EcoTouch+ Battery features a glass touch screen that offers customers the opportunity to optimize energy efficiency while also enjoying easy, wire-free installation.

Testo

Testo launched the testo 552 Digital Vacuum Micron Gauge, which provides precise and reliable vacuum measurements with a resolution of 1 micron. It displays the saturation temperature of water to ensure full and proper evacuation. The illuminated, back display also has a visual alarm for evacuation pressure. The instrument includes features that make work on air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pump systems accurate, faster and easier.

Titus

Titus HVAC, a provider of air management, featured the VENTUS LUX, an integrated chilled beam system that combines the efficiency of chilled beams with that of LED lighting. The compact system is 30 percent more energy efficient when compared to conventional overhead variable-air-volume systems.

VAF Filtration Systems

The X Systems for cooling tower water filtration from VAF Filtration are designed to overcome wasted inefficiencies and the high power consumption of traditional filtration technologies. The system’s energy conservation package includes a programmable logic controller/variable frequency drive pump control and a Basin-Zone control, which allows for smaller pumps to be used on large or even multiple cooling towers.

Ventacity Systems

Ventacity Systems introduced its VS500 SQ ductless heat recovery ventilation system. The unit’s minimal noise level provides a solution for healthy indoor air quality management in decentralized applications such as school classrooms, office environments and conference spaces. Engineered to provide efficient mixing of pre-heated air, the VS500 SQ delivers fresh indoor air without drafts or the creation of cold/hot spots.

Victaulic

With the help of virtual reality technology, Victaulic showcased its pipe fitting services, including a grooved mechanical joint for saturated steam systems. Visitors to the booth experienced Victaulic-optimized mechanical and fire protection pump rooms via a 3D virtual reality headset. They also viewed the newest additions to Victaulic’s PHA system solution, including vibration isolation pump drops, pressure reducing valve (PRV) stations, the RG5200i intelligent roll grooving tool, and the Style 870 rigid coupling for saturated steam and condensate piping.