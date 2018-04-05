BJM president retires

After 45 years in the pump industry, BJM Pumps president Ron Woodward retired at the end of March, after delaying retirement plans to support May River Capitol’s recent acquisition of BJM Pumps through transition to the new ownership team. May River has assembled a leadership team that will manage BJM and other similar businesses across a common business platform. The BJM management team will now report to Brian Comiskey who comes with an engineering and operations background with IDEX Corporation and most recently with Parker Hannifin.

Hydraulic Institute announces board of directors for 2018-2019

The Hydraulic Institute (HI) announced new leadership during the 2018 HI Annual Conference at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul Behnke was appointed to Vice-President, Certification & Technical Programs while three new members have joined the Board of Directors for three-year terms: Scott King – Vice-President, Gorman-Rupp, Mansfield Division; Brian Sweeney – President, Crane Pumps & Systems Inc.; and Christopher Wiseman – President, Commercial and Industrial Motors and Drives, Nidec Motor Corporation.

Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems names new president

Andy Tuthill has been promoted to president of Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems. Tuthill relocated to Springfield in 2015 as director of manufacturing and was promoted to the position of vice president of operations in 2016. During his two-year tenure Tuthill and his team achieved record productivity, on-time delivery, and inventory turns. Prior to his roles at TVBS, Tuthill worked two years at Tuthill Transfer Systems within Product Management and Operations.

Tuthill Transfer Systems hires new president

Steven E. Westfall has been named president of Tuthill Transfer Systems. Westfall comes from Tuthill Corporation’s Springfield, Missouri line of business, Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems, where he served as president since 2013.

Alfa Laval Inc. names new president/CEO

Jo Vanhoren was appointed president and CEO of Alfa Laval Inc. in March 2018. In addition, he was named president of Alfa Laval’s North American “cluster,” which includes its sales and service organizations in the United States and Canada. Vanhoren is responsible for leading Alfa Laval in North America, driving profitable growth and expanding market share by leveraging the company’s main technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling – through a sales network of direct and indirect channels. He joined Alfa Laval in 1991 as a heat exchanger sales engineer for Alfa Laval Benelux (Belgium and Luxembourg). In addition to his role as Managing Director of Alfa Laval Iberica, Vanhoren was named President of the Southern Europe “cluster” in 2017 – which includes Iberica (Spain; Portugal), France and Northwest Africa, as well as Adriatic (Italy; Greece; Israel; Malta; Monaco).

NSF International appoints managing director of China operations

Global public health organization NSF International has appointed Frank Pan Managing Director of China Operations. Based in Shanghai, Pan is responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership for NSF International’s expanding programs in China, which include testing, auditing, certification, training and, separately, consulting services for the food, drinking water, health sciences and sustainability industries, as well as ISO registrations. Pan will also ensure NSF’s strategies in China are aligned with the organization’s global strategies.

Dow announces Materials Science Division leadership

The DowDuPont Board of Directors Materials Advisory Committee appointed Jim Fitterling as CEO of Dow and Howard Ungerleider as president and chief financial officer (CFO). Announced Feb. 26, DowDuPont will split into three independent companies, with the Materials Science Company to be called Dow.

Fitterling currently serves as chief operating officer for the Materials Science Division and present and chief operating officer of The Dow Chemical Company. Ungerleider is CFO of DowDuPont and vice chairman and chief CFO for The Dow Chemical Company. Fitterling and Ungerleider will remain in their current roles until the division completes its separation in 2019.

KPM Analytics expands senior leadership team

KPM Analytics expanded its senior leadership team with two recent additions: Maurice Janssen as vice president sales and marketing and Rainer Roehrig as Chief Financial Officer. The two will report to founding Chief Executive Officer Chris McIntire. Maurice joins KPM Analytics with more than 20 years of experience in analytical instruments and process control solutions for food and beverage applications, most recently with MOCON Inc. Roehrig joins KPM Analytics after seven years as vice president of finance for Xylem’s Analytics and Treatment growth centers.

Thunder Energies appoints chief design engineer

Thunder Energies Corporation appointed Geraldo Dieppa Jr. as chief design engineer. Dieppa will lead the Autocad design team for Thunder Energies’ Directional Neutron Source (DNS).

Vesconite appoints new German strategic account manager

Vesconite has appointed Guenter Lorenz as its new German strategic account manager. Lorenz has a background in business development, marketing and sales, and has previously worked for Canadian, Indian and European firms interested in expanding their European contribution to sales. Lorenz’s key focus area will be in the pumps sector, but he will also look at growing the use of Vesconite in European agriculture and rail applications, among other applications. His duties will encompass new business development, sales and customer support.

NAPCO appoints new president

North American Polymer Company Ltd., ( NAPCO) promoted Dani Nichols to the role of president. Nichols has been with the company since 1996, and has been serving as vice president since 2004. Steven Coven NAPCO’s founder and former president will maintain his role as NAPCO’s CEO and plans to refocus his efforts on product innovation.

Danos names technical solutions manager

Danos announced that David Decuir has been promoted to technical solutions manager, a position responsible for leadership of the company’s compliance training department. Decuir joined Danos in 2016 as a production manager. In his new role, he will continue working with a team of production specialists to develop workshops and presentations specific to customer needs as well as conducting hands-on skill assessments among employees. He is leading a project to create a competency model that will be applied across all the company’s service lines.

Awards

Peloquin recognized as STEP Ahead Award Honoree

Chrissy Peloquin, director of Operations at Design Ready Controls, has been named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute. She joins 129 other women from large and small manufacturing companies from around the country being honored with this award. The awards ceremony will take place during a formal gala on April 10 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Peloquin is being recognized nationally as a role model for women in manufacturing and for her role in helping guide Design Ready Controls through rapid growth while encouraging a cohesive company culture. The Manufacturing Institute launched the Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead initiative in 2012 to showcase the impact of women in manufacturing to help attract and retain the talent the industry needs to succeed.

Hydraulic Institute celebrates 2nd annual Pump Industry Excellence Award Program

During its 2018 Annual Conference Gala & Awards Dinner March 2 in Phoenix, Arizona, the Hydraulic Institute (HI) presented awards to organizations committed to advancing their business and the world around them in three categories: Energy Efficiency, Innovation & Technology and Workforce Development. The Pump Industry Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency was bestowed to Carl T. Hayden Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The medical center reduced energy consumption by 27 percent in five years and achieved a 99 percent energy star rating in 2017 by installing one of the largest solar-covered parking structures in the United States which now provides 28 percent of their electricity, The Pump Industry Excellence Award for Innovation & Technology was presented to Chevron Energy Technology Company specifically for their Jack / St Malo Deepwater Challenge project. The Pump Industry Excellence Award for Workforce Development was given to Palo Verde Generating Station for their proactive approach to ensure the availability of qualified workers to build, operate and maintain their nuclear power plant into the future.

Also during its Gala & Awards HI presented awards for the following categories: Lifetime Achievement; Member of the Year; Pump Systems Matter (PSM) Leadership; and Standards Partner of the Year. The Lifetime Achievement award honored Rich Heppe, retired president, Industrial Motors & Systems, Nidec Motor Corporation. Julian Atchia, director of research and development, SJE-Rhombus, received the 2017 HI Member of the Year award. The 2017 PSM Leadership Award was presented to Jim Swetye, technical training manager, Grundfos USA. HI recognized Ernest Sturtz, Pump Systems Specialist, CDM Smith – Water Services, as the 2017 Standards Partner of the Year.

Remembrances

Grieve mourns the loss of Pat Calabrese

Longtime Grieve Corporation President, P.J. “Pat” Calabrese, died Feb. 17, 2018 in Lake Forest, Illinois at the age of 90. Calabrese was the president of Grieve, a provider of industrial ovens and furnaces, from 1958 until his retirement in 2008. He worked closely with the company’s founder, Price Grieve. Calabrese’s son Frank is currently the Vice President of Sales & Marketing, while Price Grieve’s son Doug is the president and CEO of the company, founded by Mr. Grieve in 1949.