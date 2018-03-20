Baldor rebrands as ABB

As part of its Next Level strategy, ABB will rebrand several of its companies under its global master brand. This includes Baldor Electric Company, which was known as ABB as of March 1. The organization will still produce Baldor-Reliance motors and Dodge mechanical power transmission products from 15 U.S. locations. It will also support ABB’s U.S. motors and generators business unit.

Endress+Hauser adds new Chinese plant

Endress+Hauser opened its third plant in Suzhou, China, 100 kilometers west of Shanghai. The 16,500-square-meter facility is located in Suzhou Industrial Park. It will give additional capacity to the centers of competence for flow measurement, engineering, liquid analysis and temperature measurement engineering. The facility can calibrate flowmeters with nominal diameters between 2 and 1,200 millimeters. In the future, the company expects to calibrate electromagnetic flowmeters in China with nominal diameters up to 3,000 millimeters and maximum measurement uncertainty of ±0.05 percent.

Coperion Middle East opens new service center

Coperion Middle East Co., Ltd., Al Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opened a new facility in the Jubail 2 district with a two-day customer event in early February 2018. This new facility has a footprint of over 1,400 square meters. The new service site will continue to focus on providing service for extrusion and compounding lines, bulk material handling equipment and feeders for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the entire GCC area. With a workshop of over 800 square meters, equipped with high-end machinery and a large spare parts inventory, Coperion Middle East is meeting the increasing demand for fast overhaul and maintenance of process-critical parts for local and regional customers.

Gardner Denver to open Jebel Ali, Dubai facility

Gardner Denver Petroleum & Industrial Pumps, a solutions provider to the drilling, well servicing and frac pumps market, will open a Dubai facility, expanding the organization’s international reach. The facility’s ground breaking took place in late 2017 and construction is expected to be complete by June 2018. Gardner Denver’s Pressure Pumping, Drilling and Well Service segments will all operate from this location. The Jebel Ali, Dubai facility is designed to serve all Eastern Hemisphere markets, including the Middle East, China, Asia, Europe and Russia.

Endress+Hauser forms alliance to provide digital oil field technology

Endress+Hauser partnered with Angus Measurement Services, TechnipFMC and its authorized service provider, Vector Controls, to assist oil and gas customers with transition to the digital oilfield. The partnership alignment between the automation companies is to inform and better prepare the oil and gas industry and customers for Industry 4.0., according to a company announcement. The companies plan to provide oil and gas customers measurement certainty, better operational performance to enhance revenue, improved safety of operations, regulatory compliance and predictive maintenance, lowering the total cost of operations and optimizing the measurement and management of our customer’s gas, oil and water resources. Each partner will contribute focused areas of expertise, including products and/or services to oil and gas customers.

Proforma Safety International partners with LOMAK Energy to support Guyana oil and gas sector

Proforma Safety International has partnered with Guyanese agency, LOMAK Energy Services Inc., to support the oil and gas sector with consulting services. Proforma Safety International and LOMAK Energy Services Inc. will offer experienced safety, project management and engineering services to aid in regulatory development or supplement project staff located in Guyana.

Marsh Bellofram creates new flame management division to serve oil & gas market

The Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies has created the BelGAS FM (Flame Management) division, further diversifying Marsh Bellofram’s existing BelGAS division, a global designer and manufacturer of high- and low-pressure regulator products. The new BelGAS FM division will serve the needs of the oil and gas industry with a range of flame arrestors, tank venting accessories, burners and specialty fabrication services. The new BelGAS FM division will be headquartered in Claremore, Oklahoma.

$10M high-pressure processing site set to open in April

Hydrofresh HPP, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, is constructing a $10 million pasteurization plant in Delphos, Ohio, that uses innovative high-pressure processing (HPP) technology. The plant is slated to open in April 2018. HPP equipment is currently being installed in the 36,000-square foot refrigerated warehouse for storage and production. Primarily serving the needs of two prominent food processors, the plant will initially run one shift with one machine and approximately 12 employees. Hydrofresh HPP has plans to expand to meet the growing demand, and to become the Midwest’s HPP source for all food manufacturers. As business increases, the company will add additional machines and shifts to employ up to 55 employees. Upon completion, the plant will be able to process 60 million pounds of product per year.

Emerson and AspenTech form alliance to deliver digital technologies

Emerson and AspenTech have partnered to deliver asset optimization software solutions along with global automation technologies and operational consulting services. Together, the two companies will help customers optimize production and drive operational excellence.

The alliance will initially focus on three key areas: engineering software, including high-fidelity simulation to help validate project design and train operators before start-up; manufacturing and supply chain software, including advanced process control software designed for highly complex operations; and asset performance management software to improve plant reliability.

AGC Chemicals opens new testing lab

AGC Chemicals Americas added a brine and membrane testing lab to its headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania. The 600-square-foot lab has space for chemistry experts to prepare samples, conduct specialized tests and assist with history and record-keeping for chlor-alkali producers. The lab has inductively coupled plasma, ion chromatography, total organic carbon and auto titrator.

Harrington Industrial Plastics opens Doral, Florida location

Harrington Industrial Plastics newest sales location in Doral, Florida opened March 5, 2018, offering local inventory of components for complete systems including piping up to 24 inches, tanks, pumps, filtration and instrumentation to meet the diverse specifications of many projects. Harrington provides piping products for applications ranging from agriculture and farming to industrial and high purity applications with a broad line of piping systems to handle all media from water to the harshest of chemicals.

Spray Products acquires Ohio facility

Spray Products Corporation has officially taken ownership of a 270,000-square-foot facility in Medina, Ohio, near Cleveland. The addition of this site will greatly increase Spray’s blending and filling capabilities for all types of consumer and commercial products including paints, coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and automotive products.This new location for Spray Products will be at the former site of Valspar subsidiary Plasti-Kote, also an aerosol manufacturer.