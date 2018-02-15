Awards, milestones and achievements

DuPont named a Clarivate Analytics 2017 Top 100 Global Innovator

DuPont was named a 2017 Clarivate Analytics Top 100 Global Innovator for the seventh consecutive year. The annual report, based on proprietary data, recognizes corporations and institutions around the world that are at the heart of innovation – creating breakthrough technologies and bringing them to market and achieving commercial success.

Some of DuPont’s newest innovations include DuPont™ SYNERXIA® Thrive Fermentation System, a novel yeast and enzyme solution that delivers higher yield for fuel ethanol producers; DuPont™ Temprion™ portfolio of thermal management materials for electronic applications; and HOWARU® Shape, a premium probiotic formula clinically proven to reduce waist circumference.

Clarivate Analytics is celebrating innovative businesses which are prioritizing investment in unique and enduring inventions. These organizations are solidifying their position by successfully bringing patents to market and enjoying global commercial potential. To see the full list of companies recognized, visit top100innovators.com.

Vetter receives Fraunhofer Clean Manufacturing Award CLEAN! 2018

Vetter is one of the winners of the clean manufacturing award CLEAN! 2018. The pharmaceutical service provider was able to convince the independent expert jury of the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation (IPA) with its innovative Vetter CleanRoom Technology V-CRT®. The prize was awarded as part of the LOUNGES 2018, an associated trade event in the clean manufacturing sector.

With the CLEAN! award, the Fraunhofer IPA honors groundbreaking developments in clean technology. “The production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, microchips or nanoproducts would be unthinkable without a high-purity manufacturing environment,” says Dr.-Ing. Udo Gommel, Head of Department Fraunhofer IPA. “Vetter drives innovations in aseptic production and thereby increases the competitiveness of its customers … ”

Beneficiary selected for OTC Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon 2018

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) selected the 2018 beneficiary of the OTC Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon to be Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy (YWCPA). OTC will host the Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 1 2018, at NRG Center in Houston. The event recognizes industry achievements, raises funds for a worthy cause and provides an opportunity for industry leaders to network with colleagues from around the world. YWCPA is an all-girl, college preparatory magnet school within the Houston Independent School District (HISD) with middle and high school divisions. Launched in 2011 with the support of the Foundation for the Education of Young Women, YWCPA focuses on college readiness and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with all core curriculum classes being either Pre-Advanced Placement or Advanced Placement.

Over the past six years, OTC has donated a total of USD $1.6 million to Medical Bridges; Offshore Energy Center; Engineers without Borders; Gulf of Mexico Foundation; the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) and the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) Energy Education Center for the benefit of the Energy Institute High School; Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas; and Oilfield Helping Hands.

Tomlinson Hall wins prestigious engineering award

Billingham, U.K.-based pump specialist Tomlinson Hall has been recognized for its engineering capabilities at a major industry awards event. The pump distributor and manufacturer was named Engineering Firm of the Year 2018 at the North East of England Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) Annual Industry Awards Dinner 2018 held at Hardwick Hall, County Durham on Jan. 19. NEPIC is an award-winning industry-led cluster organization, which works to grow the chemical-using industries, businesses and associated supply chain in the North East of England. The firm offers a full service to industry including problem solving, pump selection and supply, site visits, servicing and repairs.

Veracity Industrial Networks wins cybersecurity solution award

Veracity Industrial Networks, an award-winning developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, has been named “Best Industrial Cybersecurity Solution – Platinum Winner” of the 2017 Government Security News (GSN) Homeland Security Awards (HSA) Program in the Cybersecurity Products and Solutions category. Announced in January 2018, the 9th annual award program’s judging in this category is based on a combination of client organization, technological innovation or improvement, filling a recognized government IT security need and flexibility of a solution to meet current and future organizational needs.

Newmont ranked as top miner in FORTUNE’s 2018 list of World’s Most Admired Companies

Newmont Mining Corporation has been recognized as one of the world’s most admired companies in an in-depth global survey conducted by FORTUNE magazine. Newmont was ranked as the top mining company globally, posting strong scores in the areas of quality of management, social responsibility, long-term investment, people management and innovation. FORTUNE bases its ranking on the opinions of 3,900 executives, directors and securities analysts.

Parameter Generation & Control celebrates 40-year-milestone

Parameter Generation & Control is recognizing its 40th anniversary as an innovator and manufacturer of precise humidity and temperature conditioning systems. Parameter Generation & Control was founded by Jack Hile and his son, Ross. A mechanical engineer, Jack Hile worked in the 1960s for American Instrument Company (AMINCO), selling laboratory equipment. AMINCO had developed a line of precise humidity and temperature conditioning systems for the American scientific and manufacturing industries after the start of World War II; prior to that, much of that equipment was imported from Germany.

ENGIE Lab Crigen selects contest winner for innovative biomethane analysis solutions

Orbital Gas Systems Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global Inc., was recently awarded project approval for an open-invitation competition by one of Europe’s leading energy producers, French pipeline operator, ENGIE. Initiated by ENGIE Lab Crigen, ENGIE Group’s research and operational expertise center dedicated to gas, new energy sources and emerging technologies, the contest called for projects to identify innovative solutions for testing the quality of biomethane. As part of the prize for winning a coveted slot in this open competition, ENGIE is promoting the collaborative innovation work they have completed with Orbital in their R&D facility, Crigen, in the St. Denis suburb of Paris, France.

Appointments

Guardair Corporation appoints new director of global supply chain

Guardair Corporation, the largest U.S. manufacturer of OSHA -compliant safety air guns and pneumatic vacuums, appointed Mark Wysk as the new director of Global Supply Chain. Wysk brings 30 years of industrial purchasing management experience, including international sourcing, tool industry knowledge, and materials expertise. In his new role, Wysk will support manufacturing through innovative sourcing strategies and optimizing cost-saving opportunities in conjunction with annual operating plans.

PMMI promotes new senior VP, digital

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, promoted Dave Newcorn to Senior Vice President, Digital & Data. The newly created position allows PMMI to centralize its digital and audience resources under Newcorn with data, new product development, website development and information technology all now falling under his purview. The promotion continues the integration of PMMI’s headquarters in Reston, Virginia, and PMMI Media Group’s Chicago office, which began in 2014 with the purchase of Summit Media Group. Newcorn will report to PMMI President and CEO Jim Pittas.

Enerfab appoints new president

Enerfab, one of the largest privately held companies in Cincinnati and one of the nation’s leaders in providing fabrication, construction and maintenance services to the heavy industrial and utility markets promoted Aaron Landolt, former VP of strategy and innovation, to the role of president. Landolt replaces Robert Sylvester, who will be taking on new responsibilities within Enerfab’s parent company.

Turbomachinery Laboratory names interim director

The Turbomachinery Laboratory, a center of the Texas A&M Engineering & Experiment Station (TEES) and part of The Texas A&M University System, has named John A. Pappas its interim director. Pappas is director of strategic initiatives for TEES, where he is responsible for business development and marketing, operations analysis and managerial and administrative support. As interim director of the Turbo Lab, Pappas will manage operations at the laboratory and oversee the Lab’s support staff who plan and execute the Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia, Asia Turbomachinery & Pump Symposium and other professional development initiatives.

Group Four Transducers appoints India sales office leader

Group Four Transducers Inc., a provider of custom weight and measurement solutions, has expanded their worldwide presence with the addition of Mahesh Tare, who will lead Group Four’s sales efforts in India. Tare brings 28 years of weighing industry experience to Group Four in addition to a master’s degree in physics.