The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), producer of PROCESS EXPO, has teamed up with the Food Safety Summit, a conference focused on food safety, to offer six education courses taking place Oct. 8–11 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The sessions, which will be led by subject matter experts in the field, are free and open to all attendees and will focus on inspections, investigations, produce processor safety and food fraud.

“Food safety is a top concern for our exhibitors and attendees, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Food Safety Summit who will be providing outstanding sessions led by subject matter experts to educate our members on key elements of this important topic,” said Jarrod McCarroll, FPSA chairman and president of Weber Inc. “This topic knows no boundaries and is relevant across all industry segments.”

Education sessions scheduled for the Food Safety Summit Theater on the show floor, include:

Tuesday, Oct. 8

State and Local Inspections and Investigations: From Relationships to the CSI of Food safety — Steven Mandernach, executive director of the Association of Food & Drug Officials, will address some of the most common questions from industry about regulators, recent developments with whole genome sequencing, the use of how environmental sampling is becoming routine in food processing and how enhanced investigative techniques have increased the likelihood of linking an outbreak to a firm even though the food no longer exists. These techniques have helped outbreaks with sporadic illness over years. (11:00 am)

Wednesday, October 9

Food Fraud and Intentional Adulteration — John Spink, PhD, Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University, will provide an overview and trends of food fraud and food defense and requirements for both compliance requirement of FSMA and GFSI, as well as the more tactical and pragmatic issues of “how to start” and “how much is enough.” He will also review how a risk assessment follows a general ISO 31000 Risk Management foundation of establishing the context, risk identification, risk analysis, risk evaluation, and risk treatment. (11:00 am)

Thursday, October 10

What Food Processors Need to Know to Protect Their Brand — Shawn K. Stevens, a food industry attorney with Food Industry Counsel, will address how food companies are facing more risk than ever before with the increasing number of FDA swab-a-thons, the use of whole genome sequencing to solve an outbreak, and new FSMA inspections. Learn about the expanding regulatory risks and exposure, and the tools that can be used to protect a company and their brand. (11:00 am)

The educational program is an integral part of the PROCESS EXPO trade show experience, greatly enhancing the technological expertise that attendees find in the exhibits. To register or for information on attending PROCESS EXPO, visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019, contact Eliza Wetherill at eliza@fpsa.org or (720) 552-1494.