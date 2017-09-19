HAPMAN announces new IIoT initiative

HAPMAN announced a new initiative with DATTUS, an industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) platform. The HAPMAN/DATTUS IIoT solution will provide the infrastructure and software necessary to collect and analyze data from virtually any end user connected device, such as a PC, smartphone or tablet. Their analytics capabilities will also enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, as well as operational insights that can be applied back to the factory floor.

Endress+Hauser provides support to Texas plants affected by Hurricane Harvey

Endress+Hauser and its sales and service partner, Vector Controls, are coordinating efforts to help Texas plants assess damage, troubleshoot problems, replace damaged instrumentation, and get chemical plants and refineries back up and running as safely and quickly as possible after Hurricane Harvey. More than 70 technicians and engineers are in the area, and Endress+Hauser anticipate needs by increasing production at its U.S. manufacturing facilities. Endress+Hauser and Vector Controls will provide 24/7 support as customers work to get operations back online.

Trelleborg invests in Denmark production facility

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a business area of Trelleborg Group, will invest in a new production facility in Helsingør, Denmark, relocating its current manufacturing establishment in that country. The new facility will be dedicated to automated and lean production lines for industries such as automotive, aerospace and renewable energy industries. Production at the new facility is estimated to start at the beginning of 2020.

NewAge Industries achieves landfill-free status

NewAge Industries, manufacturer and fabricator of thermoplastic and thermoset tubing and hose, and a supplier of fittings and clamps, has achieved landfill-free status. The company says this status solidifies the company’s green initiatives and exemplifies their focus on sustainability. The company has also been using solar power for more than six years and non-recyclable waste is burned through an energy-from-waste (EfW) system that results in electricity.

CMR lands food and drink production control contract

Singapore-based CMR (Far East) Pte Ltd won an undisclosed contract to design and install a process batch control system for one of South East Asia’s leading food and drink manufacturers. The project at Yeo Hiap Seng’s tea, soft drinks and sauces production plant in Singapore will rely on the development of a system using Siemens PCS7 batch technology for S-88 Standard compliance. This application will track and trace the quality of ingredients during the production process alongside a customized batch reporting system. The work also involves the complete configuration and implementation of an integrated clean-in-place system and advanced recipe master functions.

Honeywell’s ControlEdge awarded exida certification

Honeywell Process Solutions’ ControlEdge Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) received ISASecure Embedded Device Security Assurance Level 2 certification by exida, the ISO 17065 accredited certification body that conducted the assessment. The certification recognizes the integrity of the PLC and its development life cycle, and includes rigorous communication robustness testing as well as functional and software development security assessments. ControlEdge PLC is the first PLC to be awarded the ISASecure Level 2 certification, which builds on the Level 1 capabilities by providing additional security features such as the confidentiality and integrity of data at rest and in motion, detection of unauthorized changes and additional protection against Denial of Service attacks.

Scott Safety achieves new PPE regulation certification

Scott Safety announced that it is one of the first U.K. companies to achieve Module B Certification from the British Standards Institution following the PPE Directive 89/686EEC being updated with the PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425 in April 2017. Beginning April 21, 2018, the current PPE Directive, which hasn’t been updated for more than 20 years, will be replaced with (EU) 2016/425. This means manufacturers, importers and distributors will need to ensure any new PPE product approved after that date that is produced, imported or sold in the E.U. meets the new regulation. All existing PPE products approved to the PPE directive must be transitioned to the new PPE Regulation and have Module B certification in place by April 21, 2019 to be able to continue manufacturing/shipping into the E.U.

ACQUISITIONS, MERGERS & PARTNERSHIPS

3M acquires Elution Technologies and expands food safety product offerings

3M has acquired Elution Technologies, a Vermont-based manufacturer of test kits that enable food and beverage companies to help ensure their products are free from potentially harmful allergens, such as peanuts, soy or milk. Elution Technologies was founded in 2012. The acquisition adds more than 30 allergen-specific lateral-flow and ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test kits to 3M Food Safety’s existing total protein tests. The allergen tests join 3M’s pathogen and hygiene monitoring solutions, 3M Petrifilm Plates and other product offerings as part of a continuum of 3M Food Safety solutions.

May River Capital completes acquisition of BJM Pumps

BJM Pumps represents the first acquisition that will form a new Industrial Pump Platform build out by May River. Brad Sterner, a member of May River’s Executive Resource Group, will serve as executive chairman of the pump platform as well as interim CEO of BJM Pumps.

Element Materials Technology and Exova Group Ltd become one

Element Materials Technology (Element) and Exova Group Limited (Exova) have joined forces. The expanded Element Group will operate under the leadership of president and CEO, Charles Noall, alongside a newly formed executive team comprised of testing expertise and experience from both Element and Exova. The existing Element board will continue to review the overall performance of the business and determine group-wide strategies and priorities. This latest acquisition by Element follows a period of significant growth for the business, helping it to become the fastest growing independent materials testing and product qualification company in the world, according to the company.

H.B. Fuller Company purchases Royal Adhesives & Sealants

H.B. Fuller Company has signed an agreement to purchase Royal Adhesives & Sealants, a manufacturer of high-value specialty adhesives and sealants, for 1.575 billion. Royal is expected to generate approximately $650 million in revenue and $138 million in adjusted EBITDA for H.B. Fuller’s fiscal year 2017. The company operates 19 manufacturing facilities in five countries, and employs approximately 1,500 people globally. Royal is a supplier of industrial adhesives in a diverse set of end markets, including aerospace, transportation, commercial roofing, insulating glass, solar, packaging and flooring applications. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close as soon as October 2017.

Hyundai Ideal Electric Company acquired by Affiliate of Gulf Electroquip Ltd.

Ideal Electric Company, formerly owned by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. of South Korea, has been wholly acquired by a privately held affiliate of Gulf Electroquip Ltd. of Houston, Texas. Ideal Electric is a globally established American manufacturer of electric motors and generators, switchgear and control systems for all applications including industrial, oil, gas and petrochemical, water and infrastructure, pulp and paper, air handling, marine, mining, power generation and renewable energy. Customers of the former Hyundai Ideal Electric Co. will be fully serviced and all warranties will be honored, while orders for parts, service and new and replacement machines will be accepted and fulfilled immediately. The purchase of Ideal Electric returns the 114-year-old business to private hands.