Happy New Year! We are excited about the year ahead and all the new technologies and solutions we will introduce to you here, in our magazine and in our digital offerings.

First, I’d like to invite you to a new and exciting event our sister brand Flow Control will be hosting on May 7-8 near Chicago. Registration is now open for Flow Forum 2018, a conference that will help end users like you learn how to effectively leverage the full capability of modern technologies for process efficiency and effectively transfer knowledge from an aging engineering workforce to a new generation of engineers and technical professionals.

Headlined by keynote speaker, Joseph A. Untener, P.E., professor of mechanical engineering technology at the University of Dayton, and co-author of Applied Fluid Mechanics, Flow Forum will present a range of learning opportunities, including keynotes, breakout sessions and networking events.

Untener will be joined by expert presenters from renowned companies that serve the process industries including KROHNE, Siemens Industry, Endress+Hauser, Flowrox, Emerson Automation Solutions and more. Register by Jan. 31 to receive the early bird discount!

Now, let’s look at Processing‘s January issue cover series on valves and actuators to find other ways to increase process efficiency. First, we learn from the Fisher arm of Emerson about how to avoid over-specifying valves to save money and decrease lead times, while still complying with standards and providing required performance. Next, Valin Corporation discusses modern tools for sizing control valves and actuators, particularly a control valve sizing software package with the ability to graph both the installed flow characteristic and the installed gain of a valve in the system into which it is to be installed. Lastly, Flo-Tite Valves & Controls gives us a quick overview of multiport ball valves.

Other topics explored in the January issue include temperature measurement, heating and cooling and plant safety.

In mid-December, Processing staff attended the 46th Turbomachinery & 33rd International Pump Users Symposia in Houston. Despite being rescheduled due to Hurricane Harvey, the exhibition drew 358 companies, including 89 new companies, a record for the symposia. We were happy to learn more and visit with our readers and advertisers at the show, and look forward to seeing more of you at Flow Forum and other events throughout year.

As always, thanks for your readership. Have a happy, healthy and prosperous 2018!