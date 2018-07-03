GE plans to separate from Baker Hughes, announces new company focus

GE will begin a multiyear separation from Baker Hughes (BHGE), a decision which gained unanimous approval by the company’s board of directors. GE plans to separate its 62.5 percent interest in BHGE gradually over two to three years. BHGE offers digital solutions for the oil and gas industry, which it will continue to do throughout the separation. After the company’s interior review, GE also said it will work more closely on advancements in the aviation, power and renewable energy sectors. GE will implement a new operating system, which will pave the way for a smaller corporate headquarters and a projected $500 million corporate savings by 2020.

Emerson donates $1.5M to Texas A&M for automation lab

Emerson donated $1.5 million to Texas A&M for the establishment of the Emerson Advanced Automation Laboratory. The facility will have a modern, active-learning environment, simulating real-world plant operations found in manufacturing facilities for the oil and gas, refining, life sciences and food and beverage industries. The lab will be a part of the university’s new Zachry Engineering Education Complex, a 525,000-square-foot facility scheduled to open this fall. Emerson will provide the process control equipment for a distillation column. Next to the distillation column, students and faculty can meet to study and problem solve in the Emerson Collaboration Room. Emerson will work with the College of Engineering to expand its industrial wireless technologies throughout the Zachry Engineering Education Complex.

Hydraulic Institute, Pump Systems Matter launch Training Partner Program

Pump Systems Matter (PSM), a subsidiary of the Hydraulic Institute (HI), created the Authorized Training Partner (ATP) program. The program will bring PSM’s curriculum to pump industry operations and maintenance personnel. Organizations that do not have an HI membership can participate in the program as long as they are active in the industry. Program providers give and administer HI/PSM classes that involve Pump Systems Assessment (PSA), Pump Systems Optimization (PSO) and Pump System Assessment Professional (PSAP) certification exams. The program is designed to educate personnel how to decrease downtime, improve reliability and maintain high energy efficiency. Corrosion Products & Equipment Inc., based in Rochester, New York, was the first organization to become an Authorized Training Partner.

ASTM standard could promote understanding of pharmaceutical freeze-drying

A proposed ASTM International standard aims to promote an understanding of the science and engineering behind pharmaceutical freeze-drying. ASTM’s committee on the manufacture of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products is developing the standard (WK63507). The lack of an industry standard could result in processing delays, said ASTM member Arnab Ganguly. Development scientists, validation and operations engineers, technicians and operators in the biopharmaceutical industry would benefit most from the standard, according to ASTM.