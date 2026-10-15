Dynamic Conveyor helps manufacturers tackle labor shortages with next-generation conveyor solutions at PACK EXPO International 2026

At PACK EXPO International 2026, Dynamic Conveyor will highlight its DynaClean, Hybrid and DynaCon product lines, designed to deliver superior hygiene, efficiency and flexibility across food processing, cleanroom and general manufacturing environments.

At PACK EXPO International 2026, Dynamic Conveyor will highlight its DynaClean, Hybrid and DynaCon product lines, designed to deliver superior hygiene, efficiency and flexibility across food processing, cleanroom and general manufacturing environments.

Dynamic Conveyor, a leader in conveyor design and automation, will showcase its latest sanitary and modular conveyor solutions at PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago, October 19–21, Booth N-5906.

As manufacturers continue to face ongoing workplace labor shortages, Dynamic Conveyor is highlighting equipment engineered for simplicity, reliability and ease of maintenance, helping plants boost uptime, reduce maintenance burden and keep lines running even with leaner teams.

At the show, Dynamic Conveyor will highlight its DynaClean, Hybrid and DynaCon product lines, designed to deliver superior hygiene, efficiency and flexibility across food processing, cleanroom and general manufacturing environments.

The DynaClean conveyor system features patented toolless disassembly, enabling complete breakdown and reassembly in minutes. This dramatically reduces cleaning time and minimizes production downtime, providing an ideal solution for facilities with stringent sanitation requirements. Constructed with corrosion-resistant materials such as HDPE, UHMW and stainless steel, DynaClean conveyors are built for durability and compatibility with harsh washdown environments. Additional features include tensionless belts to eliminate tracking issues, customizable belting options and plug-and-play drives for seamless integration with existing systems.

Among the standout innovations on display will be a DynaClean radius turn conveyor, a food-grade system with a unique radius configuration. This design optimizes space, ensures smooth product flow and maintains product orientation while reducing manual handling and overall footprint. The modular construction allows for easy integration with other equipment and fits compact floor layouts.

The DynaClean S Series and a DynaClean Z conveyor will also be featured, showcasing solutions for both horizontal and vertical product transport. The Z configuration is ideal for elevating products at various inclines, supporting vertical transport needs up to 25 feet and maximizing space efficiency in production environments. A wire belted horizontal conveyor, designed for commercial bakeries, demonstrates Dynamic Conveyor’s full washdown capabilities and the versatility of stainless steel belting alongside hundreds of other belting options.

Dynamic Conveyor will also present its innovative right angle ARB (Activated Roller Belt) conveyor, engineered for end-of-line, pick-and-place and packaging applications across industries such as e-commerce, distribution, postal services and packaged goods. The ARB conveyor on display will demonstrate a right-angle transfer of containers using only the ARB belt. This technology enables smooth 90-degree transfers with minimal controls and can be adapted for robotic pick-and-place operations, offering extensive possibilities for product arrangement and orientation while helping manufacturers streamline operations with leaner teams.

A DynaCon Z conveyor, another highlight, exemplifies modularity and reconfigurability for manufacturing environments. Built from lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate and aluminum, DynaCon conveyors are easy to assemble, install and reconfigure with ease. Their modular design allows users to quickly reconfigure layouts by adding, removing or exchanging modules, reducing capital equipment costs and downtime. Key features include tensionless belts, energy-efficient motors and a wide variety of belting and accessory options. With plug-and-play drives and low maintenance operation, DynaCon systems deliver low total cost of ownership while enhancing operational flexibility and productivity.

Visit Dynamic Conveyor at Booth N-5906 during PACK EXPO, October 19–21, to see these advanced conveying solutions in action and learn how Dynamic Conveyor is helping manufacturers address labor shortages while improving efficiency, hygiene and adaptability for the packaging and processing industries. For more information, visit dynamicconveyor.com.