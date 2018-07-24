Emerson’s CTO Peter Zornio, third from left, accepts the McRock Capital IIoT Corporate Leader of the Year award on behalf of the company from the McRock Capital team including, from left to right, Co-founders and Managing Partners Whitney Rockley and Scott McDonald, Principal Jeremy Gilman and Associate Ha Nguyen at the firm’s IIoT Symposium on June 20. The award recognizes Emerson’s long-term success as an IIoT leader in deploying solutions across the globe.

Appointments & Promotions

Nidec names new president, COO

Nidec names Hiroyuki Yoshimoto its president and is the first person to hold the position after Shigenobu Nagamori, the company’s founder. Yoshimoto will take on the role of the president and chief operating officer (COO) and Nagamori will become chairman and CEO. Yoshimoto said he intends to expand the company further by focusing on post-merger integration and will be responsible for 30 percent of his pervious duties.

Schenck Process appoints new CFO

Schenck Process Group appointed Thomas Spitzenpfeil to the role of chief financial officer (CFO) beginning on Oct. 1 as a replacement for CFO Eric Jaschke. Spitzenpfeil will be responsible for the company’s global finance and information technology (IT) organization and will work with President and CEO Andreas Evertz. Spitzenpfeil has 14 years of experience in international manufacturing businesses. He was most recently CFO of Carl Zeiss AG for eight years. He began his career at Robert Bosch GmbH in 1990. After that, he held roles at VIAG AG, Kodak AG and Hydro Aluminium/VAW-Aluminium AG.

Val-Matic hires engineering project manager

Val-Matic appointed Tim O’Shea as its engineering project manager. He has more than 18 years of experience and seven valve-related patents. O’Shea participates in American Water Works Association (AWWA) committees covering air, ball, butterfly, check, cone, plug valves, valve actuators, waterworks gaskets and elastomers and grooved end connections. He is the chair of the AWWA subcommittee on hydraulic and pneumatic actuators. O’Shea is active in the Manufacturers Standardization Society (MSS) committees and is the chair of the MSS cast iron valve committee and the MSS coordinating committee.

Imperial Systems names director of sales and marketing

Imperial Systems welcomed Tomm Frungillo to its group of sales professionals as the director of sales and marketing. He came from The Systems Group, where he worked as the director of sales and served as vice president of the Americas at Camfil APC. Frungillo also helped create strategy and equipment for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market and helped grow the Latin American mining market and the thermal spray market for the APC Division.

Carolina Color Corporation welcomes CEO of Carolina Color after acquisition

After Carolina Color Corporation acquired Chroma Color Corporation, it appointed Tom Bolger, the former CEO of Chroma Color, as the CEO of Carolina Color. The president, vice chairman and chief commercial officer, chief operating officer and the chief financial officer will report to Bolger. He has 30 years of experience in the color and additive concentrate business and began working with Chroma in the 1980s. He held positions with Wilson Color, M.A. Hanna, Polyone before returning to Chroma, where he has been the CEO since 2005 and owner since 2016.

Harrington Industrial Plastics names president

Harrington Industrial Plastics promoted Dave Abercrombie to the role of president. He has more than 30 years of experience, 20 of which were spent with Harrington. At Harrington, Abercrombie has been national sales manager and regional sales manager.

ATEK Metal Technologies appoints vice president of operations

ATEK Metal Technologies appointed Cheol Ro as vice president of operations. Ro will be responsible for all manufacturing operations, purchasing, plant engineering and maintenance for the company. Ro has 28 years of operations and engineering experience in a variety of domestic and international assignments.

ALTIVIA names commercial manager of aromatics business

ALTIVIA appointed Russ Herman as commercial manager of its aromatics business. He will be responsible for the sales and marketing of phenol, acetone, alpha-methylstyrene and bisphenol-A produced at ALTIVIA’s petrochemical complex. Herman previously worked for Shell Chemical for 35 years and held positions in sales, marketing, product and customer service management for phenol/acetone, epoxy resins and plastics. He has a bachelor’s degree in science mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

NAVAC adds regional sales manager, HVAC tools

James Bowman joined NAVAC North America as regional sales manager, HVAC tools. Bowman will oversee the company’s central sales region. Bowman has 20 years of experience in the industry. His most recent position was national technical sales manager, HVAC/R for RectorSeal in Houston. Bowman has a State of Texas class A contractor’s license.

ParFab Companies appoints new CEO

ParFab Companies hired Laurence Anderson as the company’s new CEO. Anderson, starting his role earlier this year, brings 30 years of experience to the company. Since his appointment, he has worked with customers and employees on a blueprint for market expansion. Anderson was vice president at GE Power Systems and Alstom Power. He also co-founded APR Energy and held the positions of president, CEO and COO.

Awards, Milestones & Certifications

McRock Capital honors Emerson for digitization strategy

Emerson was named IIoT Corporate Leader of the Year by McRock Capital. The award recognizes Emerson’s unique and successful deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Its IIoT solutions have been deployed in the oil and gas, life sciences, chemical, power and food and beverage sectors. Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem is a collection of software, hardware and smart devices designed to improve plant operations through IIoT-enhanced devices. Nominations for the award were screened by a selection committee and evaluated on senior leadership support for IIoT.

ASTM International committees present top awards

ASTM International’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee presented its Award of Merit to Steven Parker of Chryso Inc. in Rockwall, Texas. The award is ASTM’s top recognition for individual contributions to standards. Parker was recognized for his leadership to the committee and his contributions to standards for aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and the durability of concrete mixtures. He is also a member of the ASTM committees on cement, road and paving materials and the committee on technical committee operations. Parker has been the sales and marketing manager with Chryso Inc. since 2008.

ASTM International’s committee on cement presented the Award of Merit to Stephen Wilcox of ARGOS USA in Alpharetta, Georgia. The award includes the title of fellow and is ASTM’s highest award for individual contribution to industry standards. Wilcox was honored for leadership in ASTM International’s committee on cement and service to ASTM International committee administration. He has been an ASTM member since 1995 and is also a member of the committee on concrete and concrete aggregates. He has held his position at ARGOS USA since 2011.

Armstrong Fluid Technology receives innovation award at RetroTech Summit

Armstrong Fluid Technology’s parallel pumping modules earned an award for innovation and best practices at the fourth annual RetrofitTech Summit. The Armstrong Design Envelope Tango parallel pumping modules with Parallel Sensorless Pump Control was awarded the top prize in the Best Innovation in Automation category. The technology allows motor intelligence and connectivity to combine and deliver energy savings of more than 30 percent.

Wm. W. Meyer & Sons Inc. achieves ISO 9001 certification

Wm. M. Meyer & Sons Inc. attained ISO 9001:2015 certification that recognizes that the company’s quality management system meets the standards of the International Organization for Standardization of Geneva, Switzerland. Certification is open to companies who can pass a standard audit by an independent registrar. Meyer Industrial Solutions Division produces premier system components such as rotary airlock valves, flap gate valves, slide gates and screw pumps for dry bulk material processing equipment, pneumatic conveying and dust collectors.