The nomination period for the 2019 Processing Breakthrough Products of the Year awards program is now open through Sept. 30.

From more than 30 nominations, Processing presented Breakthrough Products Awards to 10 companies in 2018. The manufacturers recognized last year developed novel solutions that helped end users effectively manage tough processing environments, meet stringent safety and cybersecurity needs, solve installation and maintenance issues, reduce unplanned downtime and drive overall profitability.

From the world’s first self-calibrating temperature sensor to the first reflective ultrasonic level sensors that work in condensation, these awards celebrated major innovations as well as incremental improvements in technology that keep the process industries moving forward.

Now it’s time to recognize this year’s new achievements in processing technology. Breakthrough Products recognize not only “products,” but also technology and service solutions that made significant contributions in the process industries within the last year.

To be eligible, the solution must have been introduced between Oct. 1, 2018 — the cutoff for the 2018 awards — and Sept. 30, 2019.

Winners will be featured in the December 2019 issue of Processing magazine and receive a personalized award plaque.

The deadline will be here before you know it. Fill out the nomination form here.