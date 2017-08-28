Solutions, solutions, solutions. That’s what Processing hopes to deliver in every issue and through this website. We are constantly learning about new solutions to the challenges you face every day and are excited to share them with you.

Did your company use or introduce a new product or solution within the last year? Chances are, if you’re reading this, then it did! We want to know all about it.

It’s time again to nominate solutions for our 2017 Processing Breakthrough Products of the Year awards, which recognize product, technology and service solutions that made significant contributions in the process industries within the past 12 months and that are expected to have impact for years to come.

Besides the very largest process industry providers, many previous Breakthrough Products award winners are mid-sized equipment and instrument makers. These engineering-focused suppliers have worked for decades to deliver new solutions in novel configurations and settings, while keeping pace with evolving standards and ever-changing software developments.

As we all know, the incremental contributions these suppliers make to innovation and increased productivity are often overlooked. Now, it is time to highlight them.

Whether you work for a small, medium or large company, tell us about a new offering or a solution you implemented and its results.

To be eligible to win, the product or upgrade must have been introduced between October 2016 — the cutoff for last year’s award — and September 2017. Winners will be featured in the December 2017 issue of Processing magazine and on this website.

The deadline to enter is Sept. 29. Click here to submit.