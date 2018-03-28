The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) began in 1969 with the intention of bringing technical information about offshore activities to Houston, Texas. It was more successful than anticipated with 2,797 registrants, 112 papers presented and 368 exhibit spaces. OTC has been held in Houston ever since with significant growth in size and worldwide participation.

Today, OTC is the largest global event for the oil and gas industry, featuring approximately 2,000 exhibitors and attendees from across the globe. The 2018 event, held April 30 through May 3 at NRG Park in Houston, will begin the celebration of 50 years of OTC. The celebration will culminate in 2019 and is a recognition of the commitment to the people and companies who have helped the conference be

successful over the years.

This year’s conference will feature special events to commemorate the anniversary, including an opening ceremony, legacy luncheon, chairman’s panel on energy transformation and other celebratory events.

OTC features leading-edge technical information, the industry’s largest equipment exhibition and industry professionals from more than 120 countries. The conference will include presentations on insights by global experts on technological advances, safety, environmentally focused solutions, and economic and regulatory impacts. Throughout the conference, energy professionals will meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

The technical program is selected by some of these knowledgeable and experienced professionals. Programming will reflect on OTC’s history to commemorate the anniversary year, the current state of the industry and what is on the horizon.

This will include topics such as solutions to reduce the development time line and create project-ready technologies that meet current industry challenges; ways to decrease costs and improve overall value while maintaining high standards for safety, operability and reliability; how advanced software, nanotechnology and the digital revolution are integrating disciplines and triggering a historic transformation in the offshore energy sector; meeting the energy needs of fast-growing economies while reducing carbon

emissions and carefully considering the impact of digital technology; and the latest on landmark projects, which have resulted in breakthrough technologies in a low oil price environment.

Executives from service companies and operators, including international oil companies and national oil companies, will share accomplishments from projects in Canada, Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.

Spotlight on New Technology Award

Each year, OTC recognizes innovative technologies with the Spotlight on New Technology Award. Exclusively for OTC exhibitors, the awards program is held to showcase the latest and most advanced technologies that are leading the industry into the future. Hardware and software technologies are applicable. A committee made up of representatives from the OTC board and program committee will judge the applications.

OTC is sponsored by 13 industry organizations and societies that work cooperatively to develop the technical program. OTC also has endorsing and supporting organizations. These sponsoring organizations use revenue to provide many other important programs for its members, such as training and technical journals.