The world market for packaging machinery value is expected to reach $42.2 billion by 2021, according to PMMI’s Global Trends Impacting the Market for Packaging Machinery 2018 report. As the worldwide market becomes increasingly larger and more complex, PMMI presents PACK EXPO International and the co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO, Oct. 14–17, 2018, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The show will bring together more than 2,500 exhibitors and 50,000 packaging industry professionals over 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space.

PACK EXPO International will address the trends and challenges driving the food and beverage; pharmaceutical and medical device; cosmetics and personal care; industrial and household chemical; and other packaged goods industries. Attendees include manufacturers, managers, engineers, production supervisors, purchasers, brand managers, package designers, product development professionals and supply chain and logistics professionals from more than 40 vertical markets and companies of all sizes.

Attendees and exhibitors alike will have access to some must-see highlights at this year’s show:

The PACKage Printing Pavilion: Making its debut at PACK EXPO International 2018, the PACKage Printing Pavilion is the industry’s main stage for digital advantages for short-run, on-demand, cost-

effective variable data and personalized packaging.

The Containers and Materials Pavilion: This pavilion will address the latest innovations in paperboard, glass, metal and plastic. Flexible and resalable packaging options will also be on display as well as innovative containers and sustainable choices. The pavilion will also feature the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by The Dow Chemical Company, where visitors can view the award-nominated packages.

The Confectionery Pavilion: Candy and snack connoisseurs can find the newest trends and technologies relating to aeration, batch refining, shaping, cluster production and cooling conveyors here. Sponsored by the National Confectioner’s Association (NCA), this pavilion will also highlight innovations in easy-open packaging, portion control and more.

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion: As demand rises for sustainable packaging solutions, this pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), is a hotspot for reusable products, services and solutions for increasing sustainability across the supply chain. The RPA’s Reusable Packaging Center within the pavilion will offer free presentations on case studies and best practices for incorporating reusables.

PACK gives BACK: Sponsored by Rockwell Automation, PMMI’s regular benefit returns to PACK EXPO International with a networking event in support of PACK EXPO Scholarships, a scholarship program for U.S. and Canadian students majoring in packaging and processing. The fundraiser on Mon., Oct. 15, kicks off with a networking reception followed by the comedy performance. Tickets to the fundraiser are $75.

The Forum at PACK EXPO: Take advantage of free, unique, interactive presentations throughout the event. The Forum will feature 20-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A sessions.

Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN): Launched in 2016, PPWLN serves to recruit, retain and advance women in processing and packaging. The PPWLN breakfast is on Tue., Oct. 16 at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will include presentations and discussions allowing peers to exchange ideas and experiences.

The Innovation Stage: In addition to the packaging and processing technologies that will be on display on the show floor, PACK EXPO International will be giving attendees access to free educational programming at The Innovation Stage. During the show, free 30-minute seminars presenting breakthrough technologies and techniques will be scheduled and will focus on a wide range of industry specific solutions. (Located in the North Building, Booths N-4560, N-4570 and N-4580.)

Other show opportunities include industry-specific lounges, student opportunities and workforce development workshops.

What’s new

Some of the innovations attendees will discover on the show floor include:

New heat exchanger for the most viscous materials

HRS (Booth #E-10317) will exhibit its new series of HRS RHD heavy-duty heat exchangers. RHD heat exchangers are perfect for use with highly viscous, almost solid materials like nut butters. The new series boasts a unique sealing system, expanded motor size and gearbox and advanced scraping features including a bigger scraping rod, external weight support and continuous scraping action.

Applications: food, processing

Unique freezer control system

The CALLIFREEZE freezer control system developed by GEA (Booth #N-4927) is the answer to individual freezing requirements in the food industry. The CALLIFREEZE system monitors the conditions of products removed from the freezer and calibrates the temperature and other freezer parameters to meet the freezing requirements of every product without making physical contact with the product. The system increases production capacity by 20 percent and achieves a 10 percent reduction in energy consumption.

Applications: food, processing, storage, freezing

Dry and chemical-free can decontamination for powdered infant formula

Claranor (Booth #S-4381) has designed the first pulsed light sterilization equipment to be used with infant formula milk powder cans. The process works through a dry-cooling system that sterilizes samples with air instead of a cool-water loop, working within a new range of microbial organisms to eradicate contaminants. Claranor emphasizes the efficiency of this system: It is an instant treatment, has low running costs and can sterilize up to 300 cans per minute.

Applications: packaging, processing, sterilization

All-in-one rotary filling machine replaces need for multiple machines

GEA (Booth #N-4927) has introduced a rotary filling machine for glass, PET and cans endowed with multifunctional elements that can process containers with minimal changeover times (less than 20 minutes). This has been achieved using universal grippers, meaning there is no system change between container types. The system also includes a six-to 12-point capping station.

Applications: packaging, processing, capping.

PACK EXPO International 2018 brings together industry professionals from around the world to catch up on the latest technologies. Event registration, which includes access to PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging Expo, is $30 until Sept. 28, after which the price increases to $100.