The International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition, also known as the Powder Show, will be held April 24–26, 2018, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois near Chicago.

This is the leading event for professionals in the powder and bulk solids technology industry throughout the Western Hemisphere, according to event organizers. The show started in 1976 and brings together the world’s processing and bulk material handling community to share ideas, deepen industry knowledge and explore the equipment and technologies that drive the industry.

This year’s show will connect more than 3,500 professionals and more than 350 leading suppliers. There will be more than 75 expert speakers, over 70 hours of in-depth conference education and 18 hours of expo sessions.

Conference program

The expert-led conference program provides education to deepen expertise and advance careers with four focused tracks and a variety of session formats for hands-on training. Sessions are geared toward new entrants into the industry as well as experienced pros. They will include step-by-step training on a variety of topics designed to help manage safety hazards and strategies for reducing downtime, increasing efficiencies and improving changeover times. Topics will cover a variety of processing topics and concerns with relevant applications across a wide range of industries, including food, agriculture, chemical, pharmaceuticals and more.

Speakers

Featured speakers include Craig Froehling, engineering lead for World Wide Grain; Professor Mark Jones, Ph.D., director, TUNRA Bulk Solids from the University of Newcastle in Australia; Dr.-Ing. Johannes Lottermann, director, Explosion Safety from REMBE Inc.; Eric Maynard, senior consultant and director of Education from Jenike & Johanson Inc.; Laura Moreno, engineer with the National Fire Protection Association; and Remi Trottier, scientist with The Dow Chemical Company.

Exhibitors

The expo includes the largest showcase of processing and bulk material handling suppliers from industries such as food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building materials, metals, and personal care products. Product experts will be in attendance to provide demonstrations with their equipment. There will also be sessions on regulatory and safety issues, new products, presentations and tear downs. Exhibits will include refreshers on pneumatic conveying, dust control, and storage and feeding, in addition to the latest technological innovations that are driving efficiency forward.

Expo floor highlights include the center stage, which is the base for show action throughout each day. The tech theater will be the location for presentations from innovative exhibitors as they showcase their latest technologies. Innovation tours will involve an expert guide providing a one-hour tour of the show floor. Each walk focuses on a key theme at the forefront of the industry and highlights cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s top names will be on the expo floor, including Industrial Magnetics, Rotex Global and SWECO.

Speed networking

A new feature of this year’s show is speed networking. This will involve fast, one-on-one sessions for connecting attendees with other processing professionals such as those who work in research and development; engineers; executive managers and owners; manufacturing and production; plant management, operations and maintenance; and purchasing, business development and sales. Many of these attendees are decision makers with their companies, and 88 percent are the ones who recommend, specify or make the final buying decision. New business leads are often a goal of attendees, as 83 percent plan to purchase products/services, engage suppliers in an NDA/RFP or both within the next year. Approximately 73 percent of attendees have an active project or one planned in the next 12 months.