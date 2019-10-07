This week, thousands of food and beverage processing industry professionals will gather for PROCESS EXPO at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees will have access to an expansive show floor filled with the latest processing equipment, free education sessions, five working productions lines and several exciting special events and networking opportunities. Produced by The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), PROCESS EXPO is the nation’s largest trade show dedicated to bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the food and beverage processing and packaging industry.

“We are looking forward to bringing together the key players in food and beverage processing industry to participate in this largest gathering offering an expansive exhibit hall with 500-plus exhibitors, five working production lines, dozens of free education sessions and dozens of networking opportunities,” said David Seckman, president & CEO of the FPSA. “Processors gain a competitive advantage and increase their profits with the innovative technology on the show floor, where food processing and packaging experts demonstrate their machines and products. Both veterans and those new to food and beverage processing and packaging get training on food safety, trends, leadership, and more.”

Below is a schedule of the special events:

Tuesday, October 8 – Exhibit Hall is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting Event – Join executives from the FPSA board as they open the 2019 event with brief remarks and a photo opportunity. (Grand Concourse Lobby)

Sliced Cheese Production Line Demonstrations – From the separator and HTST, all the way through to post-packaging inspection, the line will produce a variety pack of cheese. Sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America. (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m.) Booth 251

Pet Food Kibble Production Line Demonstrations – See how dry kibble is produced in one of the fastest growing segments of the food industry today. (10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.) Booth 4324

Sliced Salami Production Line Demonstrations – This complete line moves from raw ingredients through the smokehouse and then slicing and packaging for the consumer. (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) Booth 3675

Ground Beef Meat Production Line Demonstrations – This automated line starts with cuts of beef and ends with the convenient packaged product you see in the supermarket. (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) Booth 3675

Frozen Pizza Production Line Demonstrations – This complete line moves from the creation of the crust through the depositing of sauces and toppings and the packaging of the finished product. (11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.) Booth 2477

Innovations Showcase Presentations (2 p.m.) the Top 17 finalists in the Innovation Showcase will provide a quick three-minute presentation of their products in front of a judging panel and live audience – Booth 4618.

Educational Program focused on food safety, cannabis hygienic design, technology, automation and much more will take place in three theaters on the show floors – booths #1677, #484 and #456

Networking Events will take place throughout the day including ones for Young Professionals in booth #1377, Women’s Alliance in booth #2848, and Technology Networking in booth #2848.

Wednesday, October 9 – Exhibit Hall is Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Press Conference Breakfast – The Food Processing Suppliers Association’s (FPSA) will announce the initiation of Food Industry Technician Certification Program. (FIT) classes being launched with Lincoln Technical Institute offering instructional training and education for prospective food & beverage industry technicians. Press room S-401A starting at 8:30 a.m.

Team USA Butchering Demonstration with special guest Colby Donaldson’s of The History Channel’s The Butcher – 2:30 p.m. in Booth #4818

Oktoberfest Reception – (4 – 6 p.m. in the Beer Garden) Come hang out in the Beer Garden to chat casually with friends and new business associates.

Thursday, October 10 – Exhibit Hall is Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Biennial Women’s Alliance Network Breakfast – This year’s keynote speaker is Suzanne Strassburger, the “First Lady of Meat” and CEO of Strassburger Steaks. Following the keynote will be the presentation of the FPSA’s Women’s Alliance Network Red Circle Honors which will acknowledge women in the industry. (7:30 – 9 a.m.) Room N427

DEFEAT Hunger Press Conference – (1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.) In conjunction with the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD), a food drive is conducted at PROCESS EXPO, with all donations and proceeds going to the GCFD to help fight hunger in the greater Chicago area. FPSA will present their contribution during the press conference in the Grand Concourse, 3rd Floor.

Friday, October 11 – Exhibit Hall is Open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Young Professionals Career Roundtables – (9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) Join up-and-coming food and beverage processing professionals in Educational Theater 2 (Booth 4568) as they connect and discuss ways to enhance their careers.

