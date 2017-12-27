The Processing team celebrated its 30th anniversary on Nov. 1 with a special reception at the Chem Show in New York.

Happy holidays! As tradition has it, we are excited to count down to the new year by honoring influential and innovative product and technology solutions that made contributions to the process industries within the past 12 months.

From nearly 30 nominations received, the Processing team is proud to present the 10 winners of the 2017 Breakthrough Products Awards in our December issue and on our website. The manufacturers recognized this year developed novel solutions that help manage and navigate tough processing environments, meet changing standards, and provide monitoring, control and automation for modern process facilities.

We know you’ll be interested to see what’s new or improved in the process industries this year, which range from software apps that change the way engineers monitor and diagnose equipment problems, to a pump chamber replacing system that allows end users to replace a single-use pump chamber in 30 seconds or less without special tools or torque wrenches. Also learn about the first thermal imaging condition monitoring sensor to visualize thermal patterns on multiple assets or the thermoplastic ball valve with an “actuator-ready” design.

We’re happy to feature these innovations and look forward to bringing more in-depth information about these solutions to you throughout the new year. Thank you to all who submitted nominations this year and congratulations to our 2017 winners!

On Nov. 1, we were honored to celebrate the magazine’s 30th anniversary with our readers and advertisers during a special reception at our booth at the Chem Show in New York. Thanks again to all who have made Processing a success along its journey from a magazine to a multimedia brand over the past three decades. The Chem Show was an excellent spot to showcase the future of our brand to more than 5,000 process industry professionals.

Have a safe and happy holiday season and New Year!

