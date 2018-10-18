With thermal efficiencies of up to 97%, and destruction efficiencies that can exceed 99%, the CPI Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) will give you the highest possible removal rates at the lowest cost.

Each CPI Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) is engineered and built to your specifications. We begin with three basic models that offer varying levels of VOC destruction. We then take into consideration the particular characteristics of your air stream, such as quantity, temperature, composition, and the possibility of incorporating energy conservation into the process.