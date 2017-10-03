More than 5,000 processing industry professionals and over 300 exhibiting companies will gather in New York City this month for the 2017 Chem Show. Image courtesy of the Chem Show

More than 5,000 processing industry professionals and over 300 exhibiting companies will gather in New York City at the end of this month for the 2017 Chem Show, the largest North American event exclusively focused on the processing of fluids, powders and gases.

Attendees can expect to see and experience innovative products, equipment and services for faster, smarter, cleaner and more efficient processing facilities; meet with technology experts; and invest in professional growth.

“There’s a reason the Chem Show has been around for over 100 years — process engineers and managers recognize the benefits of meeting face-to-face to find cutting-edge solutions and to learn how to overcome real-world challenges,” said Clay Stevens, manager of the Chem Show. “This show is held every other year, so processing professionals should take advantage of the opportunity to attend.”

Here are three main reasons to attend this century-old show:

1. See & experience new technology & products

With hundreds of products on display, the Chem Show is the best place to find out how to optimize plant operations and to discover the latest technologies and services available today. Attendees will see live demos and experience products hands-on to understand and compare the different solutions available and help inform major purchasing decisions.

The show also provides an opportunity for attendees to meet with the product experts who designed and/or built much of the equipment on display and to ask questions and find ways to customize products to meet their needs.

2. Learn about real-world, practical solutions

The Chem Show’s free seminar program puts the product experts front and center with 37 sessions throughout the show, offering practical solutions to real challenges that chemical engineers and plant managers face every day.

The one- to two-hour seminars focus on various process applications that affect production-line performance and efficiency, best practices and more. Each seminar is hosted by a participating exhibitor, making them easy to find for a one-on-one follow-up session on the exhibit floor.

3. Network with peers & invest in professional growth

There is no substitute for face-to-face networking. With thousands of process engineers, plant and production personnel, and executives from a wide range of process industries in attendance at the Chem Show, there are countless opportunities to make new connections, find peers facing similar challenges, and see other sides of the industry.

For more information, including a complete list of exhibitors and seminars and to register, visit chemshow.com.