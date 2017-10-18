As the result of Honeywell’s recent portfolio restructure announced Oct. 10, the company’s Smart Energy business unit, previously part of Home and Building Technologies (HBT), is now part of the Process Solutions unit within Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies.

Honeywell’s Process Solutions offers products and services in process automation control and industrial cybersecurity for the refining; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; pharmaceuticals; and metals, minerals and mining industries.

“Both Smart Energy and Process Solutions have deep expertise in metering, large project rollouts and software, and both can leverage the Honeywell Sentience Platform to utilize vast quantities of user data to generate new products and services that help customers operate more efficiently,” Honeywell President and CEO Darius Adamczyk said in an Oct. 10 announcement. “Both businesses are project-based with opportunities for recurring revenue streams. We are excited about the combination of these two businesses, which will allow them to expand their respective capabilities and serve a broader set of customers.”

Honeywell also announced its intention to separately spin off its Homes product portfolio and ADI global distribution business, as well as its Transportation Systems business, into two stand-alone, publicly traded companies.

The announcement marked the culmination of a rigorous portfolio review involving a detailed assessment of every Honeywell business. The remaining Honeywell portfolio will consist of businesses in six industrial end markets, each aligned to global “mega trends” including energy efficiency, infrastructure investment, urbanization and safety, the company stated.

The planned separation transactions are expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

HI develops pumping system assessment certification program

The Hydraulic Institute (HI) has launched a program to support an industry-wide need for increased reliability and energy efficiency in pumping systems – which account for more than 40 percent of industrial energy usage. HI’s pumping system assessment program (PSAP) evaluates knowledge, skills and abilities necessary for performing pump system assessments and utilizing pump system optimization techniques. HI said the certification program was derived as a response to the need for more energy efficient systems and to provide pump end users to assess those systems with highly qualified, certified evaluators.

For applicants, qualifications for the certification program include:

A minimum of three years of pump/pumping system experience

An undergraduate degree from an accredited university or college in a technical/business field

May also possess five or more years of direct industrial or commercial fluid transfer/pumping systems experience

HI is currently accepting applications. To learn more about the PSAP certification program or to apply, visit pumps.org/psap.

IFSH launches Food Processing Center of Excellence in Chicago

A new Food Processing Center of Excellence in Chicago will make high-pressure process (HPP) technology accessible to more food companies. The center was announced at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Institute for Food Safety and Health (IFSH) annual meeting, Sept. 27. A new consortium will help food companies understand HPP technology and its benefits by making available new resources that educate, elevate and communicate best practices for the global food manufacturing industry, according to the announcement. HPP applications include food processing; equipment engineering and maintenance; considerations in designing validation and challenge studies for microbial inactivation; and commercialization case studies.

The additional access to HPP technology has been provided by a collaboration of organizations which includes: IFSH, ConnectFood.com, Chicagoland Food and Beverage Network and All Natural Freshness.

PMMI raises $325K to aid hurricane-afflicted areas

Under the leadership of PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies, the manufacturing community has raised more than $325,000 for the American Red Cross’ recent hurricane relief efforts. The North American packaging and processing industry’s support helps bring relief to the victims of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. PMMI matched $100,000 in online and onsite donations from PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017, while proceeds from PACK gives BACK, featuring The Doobie Brothers, drove the final number.

“The generosity from the companies and families in packaging and processing is truly inspirational,” said Chuck Yuska, president and CEO of PMMI. “Ours is an industry that has consistently risen to the occasion to help others in times of need. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these deadly storms, including PMMI members, customers and their families.” Yuska added that ticket sales to the seventh annual PACK gives BACK soared and eventually broke records, immediately after it was announced that all proceeds would go to hurricane relief.