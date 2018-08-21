Nidec Motor Corporation appoints CEO

Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) appointed Henk van Duijnhoven as its chief executive officer (CEO) and appliances, commercial and industrial motors (ACIM­) global business leader. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NMC has $4 billion in annual sales and 25,000 employees across 72 manufacturing sites in the Americas, Asia and Europe. Duijnhoven was a partner and managing director of The Boston Consulting Group. He has a Bachelor of Science from the College of Automotive Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Accella Performance Materials appoints VP, general manager of SPF unit

Accella Performance Materials, a Carlisle Company, promoted Joe Negrey to vice president and general manager of its spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation business unit. He will oversee all operations in the North American and global markets. Negrey has more than 20 years of experience in process engineering, product development, marketing, sales and manufacturing. He previously served as vice president of Accella’s Tire Fill division.

Wm. W. Meyer hires national sales manager

Wm. W. Meyer and Sons Inc. hired Fergus Keane as national sales manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Keane previously served as vice president of Smico-Symons Screeners and A&J Mixing Company and as the vice president of sales at Prater Industries.

SPX FLOW names district sales manager for Eastern Canada

SPX FLOW appointed Jeffrey Pato as district sales manager for Eastern Canada. Pato graduated from Humber Polytechnic Institute in Toronto in Electro-Mechanical Engineering with a Robotics and Automation Technology advanced diploma. Pato will support the company’s partners and customers in Quebec, Newfoundland, Ontario, New Brunswick, St. John’s and Nova Scotia.

Butler Automatic hires sales director

Butler Automatic hired Bob Hamilton to be its new sales director – East. With an extensive capital equipment and packaging background, Hamilton will be responsible for growing Butler equipment sales and key OEM partnerships.

AMETEK Surface Vision appoints divisional VP of project and product management

AMETEK Surface Vision, a software-enabled vision systems manufacturer, appointed Jason Zyglis to the new role of divisional vice president of project and product management. Zyglis graduated from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry at Syracuse University with a degree in paper science (chemical engineering). Formerly AMETEK’s director of sales – Americas, Zyglis’ promotion comes after more than 20 years of experience in business development.

Retirements & Remembrances

Motion Industries’s president, CEO dies

Motion Industries President and CEO Tim Breen died. He began his career in 1982 with Berry Bearing Company as a sales representative. His duties grew further after Berry Bearing and Motion Industries combined in 1993. In 2011 — as executive vice president — Breen took on the responsibility of Motion’s U.S. locations. He was promoted to president and COO in 2013 before he was appointed CEO in 2014. The company witnessed a $5 billion in sales at 2017’s end under his leadership. Motion Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Genuine Parts Company (GPC), which named Breen the 2017 GPC Manager of the Year.

ITT president to transition into retirement

ITT Inc.’s CEO and President Denise Ramos decided to retire effective Jan. 1, 2019 and will remain in an advisory role until March 1, 2019. Luca Savi, president and chief operating officer (COO) will replace Ramos as CEO on Jan. 1. Until then, Savi will report to Ramos and they will work together to achieve an easy transition. Ramos joined ITT in 2007 as chief financial officer (CFO) and Savi joined in 2011 and has most recently served as executive vice president and COO. Savi also worked for ITT’s Motion Technologies segment, where he oversaw a revenue growth of 55 percent.

Awards

Northwest Analytics receives Frost & Sullivan’s Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan awarded Northwest Analytics with its 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Industry 4.0 analytical platform, NWA Focus EMI. The platform connects process data sources and analyzes it without replicating it. Frost & Sullivan presents this annual award to a company that enhances products and allows development of new applications.

ZoomEssence receives patent for Zooming technology

ZoomEssence Inc. (Zoom) received its fifth patent covering its Zooming technology. The patent centers around the company’s low-temperature powder drying technology and expanding turbulent mixing techniques to high-efficiency dryer designs.

NTM Inc. receives national certification as women-owned business

NTM Inc., a manufacturer of cutting tools, received national certification as a woman-owned business by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Bob Thielen and Bill Thielen started the company in 1976. Marianne Thielen took control over the company after her husband and co-founder, Bob Thielen, died. When she retired in 2012, her daughters took over the company.