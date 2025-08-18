Fortifi to acquire Provisur Technologies

THE WOODLANDS, TX., August 18, 2025 (Fortifi release) — Fortifi Food Processing Solutions, a global leader in food processing automation and related software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Provisur Technologies, a leading provider of further processing solutions to the protein industry. The acquisition reflects Fortifi’s broader strategy to offer complete, full-line solutions that include best-in-class automation, robotics and software capabilities.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization and our valued customers,” said Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi. “We look forward to joining forces with Provisur as we strengthen our product breadth across the protein value chain and continue to grow together. By extending our application expertise and growing our operating footprint, we will be able to improve customer experience and outcomes.”

The Provisur acquisition deepens Fortifi’s capabilities in downstream protein processing, bringing advanced solutions in grinding, forming, slicing and tumbling technologies. Provisur’s family of trusted brands, which includes AM2C, Beehive, Cashin, Formax, Hoegger, Lutetia and Weiler, complement Fortifi’s existing product technologies and enhance its ability to deliver integrated solutions to food processing customers around the world.

Josh Weisenbeck, partner at KKR and Fortifi board member, spoke to the broader implications of the acquisition. “This acquisition reflects Fortifi’s continued focus on building a diversified, global leader in food processing automation,” said Weisenbeck. “Provisur brings highly respected brands and application expertise that strengthen Fortifi’s position in further processing and enhance its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions worldwide. We’re pleased to welcome the Provisur team and look forward to supporting this next phase of growth.”

The strategic partnership also strengthens Fortifi’s aftermarket capabilities, broadening customer access to parts, service and technical expertise across a large and diverse installed base and network of service technicians. Provisur’s established support network and deep customer relationships will increase Fortifi's ability to deliver ongoing performance improvements, reduce customer factory downtime and extend equipment lifespan, which reflects the company’s long-term commitment to full lifecycle value and partnership.

“We are proud of what Provisur has built over the years – a company shaped by innovation, customer commitment and technical excellence,” said Brian Perkins, president of Provisur Technologies. “Becoming part of Fortifi marks a meaningful new chapter for us, and one that expands the reach of our business and accelerates our shared vision for the future of food processing.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, Provisur employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides all employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

The acquisition is subject to standard regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading food processing automation solutions platform. Fortifi serves customers through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in food quality and yield, labor productivity, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, Nothum, REICH, Kais Software, LIMA, Wyma, Area 52, Cantrell Gainco, Greenline and BANSS. For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.