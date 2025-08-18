PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025: The premier destination for industry networking and connections

Herndon, Va.; August 14, 2025 (PMMI release) — When the packaging and processing industry converges on the Las Vegas Convention Center from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2025, one thing is certain: the connections made at PACK EXPO Las Vegas can change the trajectory of your business. With more than 35,000 attendees expected from over 40 vertical markets and 2,300 exhibiting companies, the networking opportunities are not just numerous — they’re unmatched.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 offers the largest gathering of industry professionals this year. With it comes the chance to meet decision-makers, thought leaders, and peers who are driving innovation across the packaging and processing supply chain. Whether you want to exchange ideas, spark partnerships, or gain new perspectives, this show offers countless touchpoints to engage, connect, and grow.

Attendees will gain access to a dynamic mix of formal and informal networking and special events, including:

PACK gives BACK, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, steps out on the town with an exclusive, private performance of Mystère by Cirque du Soleil® — a special event just for PACK EXPO Las Vegas participants the night before the show floor opens. Proceeds from this annual event support the PMMI Foundation. The event will be held at Treasure Island Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Kickstart your morning (Tuesday, Sept. 30; 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.) with the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast. Open to all registered attendees, this annual breakfast offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, share experiences, and gain valuable insights. This year’s featured speaker, Alison Fragale, an organizational psychologist, professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, leadership expert, and bestselling author of Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve, will offer attendees practical strategies to navigate your career boldly and authentically. The PPWLN Breakfast is supported by Gold Sponsors Morrison Container Handling Solutions and ProMach, Inc., plus Silver Sponsors BW Packaging, Emerson Discrete Automation Group, Plexpack Corp., Septimatech Group Inc., SMC Corporation of America, Smurfit Westrock, and PMMI Benefactor Sponsor Schneider Electric. The event is free to attend but RSVP is required.

The Young Professionals Networking Reception, sponsored by Beckhoff Automation LLC, offers up-and-coming leaders an opportunity to socialize with their peers in a fun and relaxed environment, perfect for making new connections in the industry. The reception will be held on Monday, Sept. 29, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Cove Bar & Arcade. The event is free to attend but RSVP is required.

The First-Time Attendee Lounge, sponsored by ProMach, Inc., creates an inviting space for new attendees to the show. This exclusive lounge provides first-time attendees with assistance on how to navigate the show, access product locators, talk to experienced show staff, and an opportunity to relax and recharge to help maximize their time at the show. The First-Time Attendee Lounge, located in South Hall, Room S-220, opens daily at 8 a.m.

Vision 2030 provides unparalleled networking opportunities among packaging and processing industry leaders. During these interactive sessions, industry professionals gain valuable connections, insights, and new perspectives around common operational challenges – while helping to develop innovative solutions. Four sessions are planned at PACK EXPO Las Vegas covering the following topics: From Paper to Digital Intelligence - Knowledge Transfer for Machine Operators; Securing the Future of Packaging and Processing: Collaborative Cybersecurity for OEMs and CPG companies; Beyond Manuals: Setting the Right Expectations for Operator Training on Modern Packaging Lines; and The Dirty Work: Automation in Food and Beverage Equipment Sanitation of the Future. Participation is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the Vision 2030 page to select your session and register. Breakfast or lunch will be provided.

In addition, dedicated resource centers, such as the Association Partner Pavilion and the Education and Workforce Development Pavilion, provide structured settings for meeting with industry organizations and talent development leaders. A complete list of special events and networking opportunities can be found here.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas is where the industry shows up — not just to see machines run, but to meet the people driving the industry forward,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of show organizer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “It’s where conversations become partnerships and where ideas turn into real-world solutions.”

With 2,300 exhibitors and over 1 million net square feet of innovation on display, there’s no shortage of technology to explore — but it’s the connections made at PACK EXPO Las Vegas that often leave the greatest impact. Attending means joining a powerful community of professionals shaping what’s next.

Be part of the conversations, relationships, and discoveries that only happen once a year — under one roof, in one extraordinary city. Register today at packexpolasvegas.com and secure your place at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025.