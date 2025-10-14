Eriez names Vietnam Country Manager to expand presence in Southeast Asia

Eriez has appointed Chien Dang Tran as Country Manager for Vietnam, marking a significant step in the company’s Asia-Pacific expansion strategy.

In the newly established role, Tran will lead Eriez’s operations in Vietnam, developing strategic partnerships, identifying market opportunities, and working closely with regional representatives to deliver separation technologies tailored to local industry needs.

“This appointment represents another milestone for Eriez as we extend our reach across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Ezio Viti, Regional Sales Director for Eriez Asia-Pacific. “Chien’s customer-focused mindset and deep understanding of Southeast Asian markets make him uniquely equipped to accelerate our expansion in Vietnam.”

Viti added that establishing experienced leadership in key markets enables Eriez to provide localized expertise supported by the company’s global innovation and resources.

Founded in 1942, Eriez is a global provider of separation technologies used across mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate, and other processing industries. The company is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, and operates through 12 international subsidiaries and an extensive representative network across six continents.

This piece was created with the assistance of generative AI tools and was edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.