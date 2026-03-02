ITT completes acquisition of SPX FLOW

STAMFORD, Conn. March 2, 2026 (ITT release) — ITT Inc. announced the closing of its acquisition of SPX FLOW, Inc. (“SPX FLOW”), a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and process technologies serving industrial, chemical, energy, nutrition and health and personal care markets. In December 2025, ITT announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase SPX FLOW for a total consideration of $4.775 billion, funded through a combination of cash and equity.

SPX FLOW is a global leader in highly engineered process technologies that enable critical production operations, providing advanced solutions for mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation and thermal transfer. Its portfolio includes premier brands and equipment designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and operational performance for customers worldwide. SPX FLOW’s employees bring deep engineering expertise and customer intimacy that support long‑standing blue‑chip relationships and drive recurring aftermarket value across a large installed base. SPX FLOW delivered a strong 2025 with revenue of more than $1.3 billion and organic orders growth of 14%, in line with ITT’s expectations. This performance reflects solid execution and a healthy underlying business environment with strong momentum into 2026.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome 3,900 new ITTers to our company. With the addition of SPX FLOW’s leading technologies, strong brands and deep engineering expertise, Engineered for Life becomes even more meaningful for ITT. This acquisition is an acceleration towards our 2030 long-term strategic goal of enterprise portfolio transformation, four years ahead of plan. Today, ITT’s portfolio is more resilient and increasingly concentrated in higher‑growth, higher‑margin businesses. The combination of SPX FLOW and ITT’s Industrial Process business creates a robust, global flow technologies platform positioned for sustained, long-term profitable growth. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths and ITT’s relentless focus on customers, on continuous improvement and differentiation in execution and innovation. This is a defining moment for ITT and for our new Flow Technologies platform, and it will create significant value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Luca Savi, ITT’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

ITT’s Industrial Process (IP) segment, a global leader in centrifugal and twin‑screw pumps, engineered valves and aftermarket services, is being renamed Flow Technologies, effective today. SPX FLOW is now a part of Flow Technologies, which is led by Bartek Makowiecki, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Flow Technologies.