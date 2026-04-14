Finish Thompson celebrates 75 years of innovation and growth

ERIE, PA (FTI release) — Finish Thompson, Inc. (FTI), an international leader in corrosive chemical transfer solutions, proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026.

Founded in 1951 as a designer, builder, and supplier of machinery, tools, and equipment for the decorative finishing of automotive trim, appliance components, toys, and more, Finish Thompson has consistently anticipated the evolving needs of the manufacturing industry. By identifying opportunities and pivoting strategically, the company has grown alongside its customers while remaining at the forefront of innovation.

“From our origins as Finish Engineering in the selective decorating space to our evolution into Finish Thompson, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of fluid transfer pumps for harsh chemical applications, we have always led with innovation, foresight, and a strong team culture,” said Casey Bowes, owner and CEO of Finish Thompson. “Many of our most significant advancements began with a challenge we faced internally. That problem-solving mindset drove our expansion into solvent distillation, followed by drum pumps, centrifugal mag-drive pumps, air-operated double-diaphragm pumps, and most recently, filtration systems. Identifying a problem, solving it, and sharing that success with our stakeholders has been central to FTI’s growth for 75 years.”

Throughout its anniversary year, Finish Thompson will highlight significant milestones from its history across social media, share insights into its sustained global growth, and honor its legacy as a leading employer in Erie, Pennsylvania. As part of the celebration, the company will launch a Community Giveback Initiative through which employees will donate 75 items to the City Mission and complete a total of 75 service hours to benefit local charities of their choice. In addition, Finish Thompson will host the Diamond Challenge, a company-wide contest that encourages friendly competition among departments and concludes with a final event at the annual summer picnic.

“Our employees are, and always have been, the lifeblood of Finish Thompson,” Bowes added. “We would not have achieved 75 years of success without a dedicated team committed to customer satisfaction and the continued advancement of our technologies in the global corrosive fluid handling market. Honoring their contributions is a large part of our 75th anniversary celebrations.”