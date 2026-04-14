Tsurumi Pump to exhibit at 2026 Craft Brewers Conference

(Tsurumi Pump releaes) — Tsurumi Pump will exhibit at the upcoming Craft Brewers Conference, taking place April 20-22 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. As America’s largest gathering for the beverage alcohol industry, this event unites brewers, suppliers, and professionals that are focused on advancing the future of independent beverage alcohol.

At booth 1116, Tsurumi will highlight a range of wastewater solutions that are designed to support the unique demands of brewery operations. From handling high strength effluent to managing solids, Tsurumi’s process equipment is designed to address brewery wastewater treatment.

Among the products that will be featured at the show is Tsurumi’s TRN self-aspirating aerator mixer for bottoms up mixing. Tsurumi’s VANCS™ Series will also be on display, boasting corrosion resistant construction for harsh wastewater environments that are often found in the brewing process. In addition, attendees can view Tsurumi’s HS Series trash pump, providing a closer look at internal pump components.

Tsurumi’s approach to supporting the brewery industry focuses on delivering dependable equipment that helps operators maintain control over their treatment processes.

“As the brewery industry continues to evolve, so do expectations around wastewater management,” stated Tony Misiak, Process Equipment Engineer at Tsurumi. “We’re excited to be a part of the broader conversation and provide solutions that continue to raise the bar in wastewater management,” he added.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Tsurumi experts, explore wastewater product capabilities, and learn how Tsurumi can support brewing operations.