Aalberts to launch Apollo PowerPress production in South Carolina

Aalberts integrated piping systems has announced a U.S. manufacturing investment to produce its Apollo PowerPress products at its facility in Pageland, South Carolina, expanding capacity and improving delivery performance for North American customers.

The phased project will run through 2027, with the first U.S.-made PowerPress products expected in early 2027. Once complete, the Pageland site will serve as the global hub for the company’s press technology, supporting customers across North America with shorter lead times and localized technical support.

According to Aalberts, the investment is designed to strengthen its local-for-local supply model by increasing domestic production and improving responsiveness to regional demand. The expansion will also introduce next-generation manufacturing equipment aimed at improving efficiency and precision.

Jacob Speight, CEO of Aalberts IPS Americas, said the move supports the company’s broader growth strategy in North America. He noted that localizing production is intended to enhance customer experience while advancing Aalberts’ goal of expanding its regional business by 2030.

The company also stated that producing PowerPress products in South Carolina will reduce transportation distances and associated emissions, aligning the expansion with its sustainability objectives.

The Pageland investment marks a significant step in Aalberts’ effort to scale its integrated piping systems operations in North America while improving supply chain performance and manufacturing efficiency.