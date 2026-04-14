Conagra Brands appoints John Brase president and chief executive officer

Conagra Brands, Inc. has announced that John Brase will become president and chief executive officer effective June 1, 2026, as part of a planned leadership transition. Brase will also join the company’s board of directors.

He will succeed Sean Connolly, who will step down from his roles as chief executive officer and board member on May 31, 2026, after more than a decade leading the company.

According to Conagra Brands, Brase brings more than 35 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods sector, with a focus on portfolio management, brand development and operational execution. He most recently served as president and chief operating officer at The J.M. Smucker Co., where he oversaw U.S. retail, international and Away from Home businesses, along with sales, operations and supply chain functions.

During his tenure at Smucker, the company reported improvements in strategic execution, brand growth and productivity. Prior to that, Brase spent approximately 30 years at Procter & Gamble, where he led the North America Family Care business as senior vice president and general manager.

Richard H. Lenny, independent chair of Conagra’s board, said the appointment follows a structured succession planning process and reflects the company’s timing for leadership transition. He also credited Connolly with reshaping Conagra into a focused branded food company and leading it through industry challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain disruptions.

In a statement, Brase said he plans to build on the company’s performance by focusing on revenue growth, margin improvement and cash flow generation. Connolly added that the company has established a strong foundation through investments in brand building, innovation and portfolio optimization, and said he expects a smooth transition of leadership.