Kraft Heinz launches JELL-O Simply with no FD&C colors or artificial sweeteners

Kraft Heinz has launched JELL-O Simply, a new dessert line made without FD&C colors or artificial sweeteners as the company continues broader ingredient reformulation efforts across its U.S. portfolio.

The new product line includes ready-to-eat gelatin desserts (available now) as well as gelatin and instant pudding mixes (scheduled for nationwide release in August 2026).

According to Kraft Heinz, the launch responds to increasing consumer demand for products with simpler ingredient lists and reduced sugar content. The company cited consumer research showing that half of parents actively avoid artificial sweeteners, while one-third rank total sugar among their top food concerns.

Kathryn O’Brien, Head of Marketing, Desserts at Kraft Heinz, said the new line is designed to maintain JELL-O’s established taste, texture, and appearance while aligning with changing consumer preferences.

The launch also supports Kraft Heinz’s previously announced commitment to remove FD&C colors from its U.S. product portfolio by the end of 2027. The company said additional JELL-O product renovations, including broader artificial dye removal efforts, are planned as part of that initiative.