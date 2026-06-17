Regal Rexnord expands automation portfolio with collaborative robot and motion control technologies

Regal Rexnord will showcase a range of motion control, robotics and factory automation technologies at Automate 2026, taking place June 22-25 in Chicago, as manufacturers continue investing in automation strategies designed to improve productivity, flexibility and machine performance.

Exhibiting in North Hall, Booth 17030, the company will bring together solutions from brands including Thomson, Kollmorgen, Warner Electric, ModSort, Huco, Micron, Boston Gear, Berg, Stearns, LEESON and Bauer Gear Motor. The technologies are designed to help manufacturers, OEMs, machine builders and system integrators address motion control challenges across robotic work cells, material handling systems, packaging equipment and other industrial automation applications.

A featured demonstration at the event will be the Thomson Movotrak™ Cobot Transfer Unit (CTU), a collaborative seventh-axis system designed to extend the operating range of collaborative robots by up to 10 meters. According to the company, the system allows a single cobot to move between multiple workstations or cover a larger production area without adding programming or integration complexity.

The Movotrak CTU incorporates a dual-linear-unit design that delivers precise linear motion, stiffness and high moment-load capability. Additional features include collision detection across the full seventh axis and Freedrive programming functionality that enables users to establish linear waypoints during cell setup.

Regal Rexnord will also feature Kollmorgen Essentials™ Motion Systems, an integrated servo motion platform that combines a servo motor, servo drive and single-cable power and data technology. The solution is designed to simplify specification, configuration and deployment for machine builders.

At Automate, Kollmorgen will highlight recent additions to the Essentials portfolio, including the PCMM2G Essentials controller and new high-voltage drive capability up to 4 kW. The expanded platform is intended to support a broader range of applications, including packaging, warehouse automation, material handling and forming operations.

Also on display will be the Warner Electric™ Integrated Position Brake (IPB), a spring-applied, electrically released brake that combines parking and emergency braking functions with embedded absolute position sensing. By integrating braking and position feedback into a single assembly, the technology can reduce component count, support shorter drivetrain designs and provide greater flexibility for OEMs developing compact electric powertrains used in automation, material handling and mobile equipment applications.

Together, the showcased technologies demonstrate how motion control, linear motion, braking, sensing, gearing, conveying and power transmission systems can be integrated to support machine design and automation performance across modern manufacturing operations.

"As automation projects grow more ambitious, customers need partners who understand how each component of a motion system impacts overall performance," said Kevin Long, executive vice president and president of Automation and Motion Control at Regal Rexnord. "At Automate, we're demonstrating how the right motion architecture enables manufacturers to optimize space, reduce design tradeoffs and build more adaptable systems for evolving production needs."

Visitors can see live demonstrations and speak with product specialists at Booth 17030 during the event.