Barentz expands North American pharmaceuticals operations with Pennsylvania office

Barentz has opened a new office for its Pharmaceuticals division in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, establishing a central hub for its pharmaceutical activities in North America.

The new commercial office brings the company's North American pharmaceuticals teams together in one location to improve coordination, increase responsiveness, and strengthen relationships with customers and principal partners.

Barentz selected the Philadelphia-area location because of its proximity to key customers, principals, and partners. The company said the new office will support closer collaboration, enable faster market access, and help scale its pharmaceutical operations across the region.

According to Barentz, the office opening is part of its broader strategy to expand its pharmaceuticals business in North America by strengthening its local presence and enhancing its ability to serve the market.

Divya Tewari, president of Pharmaceuticals North America at Barentz, said the new office reflects the company's progress in the region and underscores its focus on collaboration with customers and partners. She added that the space was designed to bring teams and stakeholders together to develop solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Barentz said the new office also reinforces its long-term commitment to investing in the North American pharmaceutical market and supporting partnerships across the region.