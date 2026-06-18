Eriez names Dan Zimmerman General Manager of U.S. operations

Eriez has promoted Dan Zimmerman to General Manager of Eriez-USA, placing him in charge of the company's U.S.-based business operations.

In his new role, Zimmerman is responsible for overall business performance, commercial and financial execution, manufacturing operations, and supply chain management across Eriez's U.S. organization.

Zimmerman joined Eriez in 2004 and most recently served as Director of Operations for Eriez-USA. During his tenure, he also held leadership positions including Metalworking Market Manager and Director of Business Development.

According to Eriez, Zimmerman has played a significant role in expanding product offerings, strengthening manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, and advancing continuous improvement initiatives throughout the organization.

"Dan has built a distinguished career at Eriez, marked by strong leadership, disciplined execution, and deep knowledge of our business and markets," said Eric Nelson, Vice President of Global Operations at Eriez. "His broad cross-functional experience, spanning operations, commercial strategy, and financial leadership, positions him well to lead our U.S. organization into its next phase of growth."

Before joining Eriez, Zimmerman held positions in financial analysis, manufacturing operations, and business development with global organizations. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Gannon University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh.