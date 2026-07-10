DARPA seeks industrial manufacturers for materials processing optimization program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input from industrial producers of cast, rolled, and forged metals, bulk ceramics, and composite materials as it evaluates a future program focused on improving industrial-scale materials processing.

The agency is exploring the development of physics-informed optimization tools designed to help manufacturers increase production yield and product quality using existing facilities rather than new capital equipment. According to DARPA, the proposed effort would combine expertise from materials scientists, process engineers, and data scientists to identify the sources of process variability and develop quantitative models that improve manufacturing consistency.

DARPA said manufacturers often rely on experienced operators to manage the complex interactions among production variables such as material composition, heat treatment, rolling and forging temperatures, and environmental conditions. The agency believes recent advances in material informatics and physical modeling could help convert that operational knowledge into scalable optimization tools that remain effective despite workforce turnover.

According to DARPA, reducing process variability could help manufacturers improve yield, reduce scrap and rework, and produce higher-performing materials without significant facility upgrades. The agency said participating manufacturers would retain the operational benefits generated from their production data, while tailored security measures — including non-disclosure agreements, secure data environments, and competitive firewalls — would be used to protect proprietary information.

The Request for Information is intended to gather industry feedback and assess manufacturers' willingness to participate in a future research effort. DARPA is encouraging responses from both traditional Department of Defense suppliers and manufacturers outside the existing defense industrial base. For those new to DARPA or national security, the agency offers comprehensive, free resources on how to do business with DARPA via DARPAConnect. Register for access via https://www.darpaconnect.us/home.

Responses are due by 5:00 p.m. Eastern on July 24, 2026. According to DARPA, the notice is for information gathering only and is not a solicitation for proposals or contract awards.