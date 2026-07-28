AW-Lake, KEM Flow Measurement announce merger

Oak Creek, Wisconsin, July 28, 2026 (AW-Lake release) — AW-Lake and KEM Flow Measurement announced that the two companies are formally coming together as one organization, marking an important milestone in the evolution of two respected names in industrial flow measurement.

The merger builds on more than 40 years of collaboration between AW-Lake and KEM Flow Measurement. As sister companies under TASI Measurement, KEM Flow Measurement in Germany and AW-Lake in the United States have long worked closely together to deliver the same products, quality, performance, and technical support customers rely on across demanding industrial applications.

Customers will benefit from expanded engineering resources, deeper application expertise, broader flow measurement capabilities, and stronger global support. By bringing together the strengths of AW-Lake and KEM Flow Measurement, the combined organization is better equipped to help customers solve complex measurement challenges while continuing to deliver the quality, responsiveness, and technical guidance they rely on.

“This merger brings together two organizations with complementary strengths and a long history of working together successfully.” stated Georg Happach, Managing Director, KEM Flow Measurement. “By aligning more closely as one business, we are creating a stronger global foundation for long-term growth. It is an important step that will allow us to serve our customers with broader capabilities and a clearer, more unified direction for the future.”

As part of the transition, the combined organization will progressively align under the KEM Flow Measurement brand, while continuing to build on the strong heritage, expertise, and customer relationships established by AW-Lake. This evolution reflects the next stage in aligning the organizations under one unified global brand while building on the strengths, expertise, and trusted relationships that both companies have established.

Day-to-day operations at AW-Lake’s Oak Creek, Wisconsin location will remain unchanged, and customers will continue working with the same trusted contacts for orders, questions, and technical support. The combined organization is committed to ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining the responsiveness, partnership, and support customers have come to expect.

Over the coming months, customers and partners will begin to see updated branding featuring both AW-Lake and KEM Flow Measurement as the organization moves toward one unified brand.

With a stronger global footprint, expanded technical resources, and a unified commitment to customer success, the merged organization is positioned to become a global center of excellence in industrial flow measurement — delivering high-performance solutions, deep application expertise, and reliable support to customers.

“For AW-Lake customers and partners, continuity remains a top priority.” said Claude Champion, General Manager. “The relationships, responsiveness, and support they count on today will remain firmly in place. At the same time, this merger gives us access to broader resources and expanded technical capabilities that will help us serve customers even better.”