Balmoral Tanks launches U.S. tank production in Northeast Ohio

Balmoral Tanks has begun production at a new 16,600-square-foot facility in Northeast Ohio, expanding the company’s manufacturing operations into the United States.

The facility produces epoxy-coated steel tanks under the efusion brand, using Balmoral Tanks’ proprietary in-house steel panel epoxy coating technology. The tanks support water, wastewater, industrial, energy and infrastructure projects across North America.

Balmoral Tanks is investing approximately $2 million in the U.S. facility. The company said the investment brings its total investment in its Tanks business since 2018 to $30 million.

The Ohio facility is Balmoral Tanks’ third operations site, alongside facilities in England and Wales.

According to Balmoral Tanks, U.S. production will help the company respond to demand while reducing shipping costs and transportation delays. The company also expects domestic manufacturing to support faster delivery for U.S. customers.

The tanks are used in applications including water and wastewater treatment, potable and non-potable water storage, renewable energy, agriculture, industrial processing, firefighting, desalination, drainage and civil engineering.

Recent U.S. projects have included storage systems for renewable energy applications, including anaerobic digestion facilities.

In addition to tank manufacturing, Balmoral Tanks provides turnkey project services covering design, civil groundwork, installation, commissioning and technical after-sales support.