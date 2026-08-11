Emerson launches PACEdge 3.0 to bring AI and advanced analytics to industrial edge devices

Emerson's PACEdge 3.0 helps teams more intuitively secure, deploy and standardize edge applications to drive the most efficiency and productivity from their operations.

AUSTIN, Texas (Aug. 11, 2026) — Emerson has announced PACEdge version 3.0, the latest advancement to its IIoT enablement software platform, helping to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and frictionless application deployment to edge devices.

Enhancements to the PACEdge platform empower teams in life sciences, oil and gas, packaging, food and beverage and many other industries to more intuitively secure, deploy and standardize edge applications to drive the most efficiency and productivity from their operations.

Modern manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the rich data available from their IIoT devices to feed AI vision applications, inference and analytics tools. These new workflows support the advanced operational decisions necessary to secure competitive advantage. However, the required data is often siloed across many disparate IIoT technologies, making it hard to turn that data into actionable information. PACEdge version 3.0 builds upon the platform’s ability to aggregate data from a wide variety of technologies and easily deploy it into containerized applications such as AI-based analytics, vision systems and intuitive visualization.

“Amidst increasing competition, workforce shortages and the rise of AI, deploying software in the most performant and cost-effective way is a critical enabler of competitive advantage,” said Sean Saul, vice president of product for Emerson’s process systems and solutions business. “The PACEdge 3.0 software platform provides a suite of tools and services to make it easier for teams to deploy or build their own analytics, AI and machine learning applications, dashboards, graphics and data visualizations as close as possible to where work is performed. This version release helps customers realize operational value from edge applications faster through a simpler, more scalable deployment experience.”

The latest enhancements to the PACEdge platform introduce a group manager for more intuitive device management. The group manager feature empowers teams to remotely manage groups of devices across the facility or enterprise. Aided by an intuitive graphical interface, users can deploy new features such as updated dashboards, security updates, operating system updates and more.

Improved app marketplace integration also makes it easier for users to run containerized workloads at the edge in a secure environment. Users will have a single repository for the apps available in the PACEdge marketplace and can browse or search for apps designed to support their unique operations with low-touch deployment.