HRS Heat Exchangers to showcase sanitary heat exchangers at PACK EXPO 2026

HRS Heat Exchangers will showcase sanitary heat exchangers and heating and cooling systems for food and beverage processing at PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago.

The company will present solutions ranging from trial units and skid-mounted systems to turnkey equipment for pasteurization, evaporation and complete process lines.

HRS offers corrugated tube and scraped surface heat exchangers for food and beverage applications, including products with high viscosity. The company has more than 40 years of experience in heat transfer solutions.

The HRS MI Series uses corrugated tube technology to support heat transfer and energy efficiency while reducing equipment size.

For products such as sauces and fruit mixes, HRS will feature its Unicus Series of reciprocating scraped surface heat exchangers. The technology is designed for applications that require gentle product handling.

The rotating HRS R Series is designed for products that require thorough mixing during heat transfer, including mechanically recovered meat.

HRS custom-builds its heat exchangers and systems according to individual processing requirements. Engineering considerations include heat transfer, pressure drop and equipment orientation.

HRS Heat Exchangers will exhibit at booth LU-7633 during PACK EXPO International, Oct. 18-21, at McCormick Place in Chicago.