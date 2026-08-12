CSB confirms Didion Milling completed post-explosion safety actions

Didion Milling has implemented all nine U.S. Chemical Safety Board recommendations stemming from its fatal 2017 explosion.
Aug. 12, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board
Didion Milling before and after explosion

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has closed its recommendations to Didion Milling, Inc. after the company implemented all nine safety actions issued following a fatal 2017 explosion.

The May 2017 explosion at Didion Milling’s Cambria, Wisconsin, facility killed five employees and seriously injured 14 others.

The CSB issued nine recommendations to Didion Milling in December 2023 after releasing its final investigation report. The company began working cooperatively with the agency in August 2025 to implement the recommendations and provide documentation of its progress.

The completed actions include a comprehensive combustible dust management program covering safety leadership and organizational culture.

Didion Milling also addressed the design, construction and maintenance of combustible dust handling equipment and the building housing the equipment. The company used dust hazard analyses supported by industry experts to guide the work.

Additional improvements included engineered safeguards designed for the combustible dust hazards at the Cambria facility.

Didion Milling also improved its continuity of operations, emergency response and personal protective equipment programs.

CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said the agency recognized Didion Milling’s efforts to implement the recommendations and improve safety at the facility.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Dust collection system design depends on proper transport velocity selection
Controlling nuisance dust Part 1: Why fugitive dust is more than a housekeeping problem
FactoryTalk PharmaSuite MES: Streamlining Batch Processing within the Life Sciences Industry
Sponsored
FactoryTalk PharmaSuite MES: Streamlining Batch Processing within the Life Sciences Industry
Sponsored