CSB confirms Didion Milling completed post-explosion safety actions

The CSB issued nine recommendations to Didion Milling in December 2023 after releasing its final investigation report. The company began working cooperatively with the agency in August 2025 to implement the recommendations and provide documentation of its progress.

The completed actions include a comprehensive combustible dust management program covering safety leadership and organizational culture.

Didion Milling also addressed the design, construction and maintenance of combustible dust handling equipment and the building housing the equipment. The company used dust hazard analyses supported by industry experts to guide the work.

Additional improvements included engineered safeguards designed for the combustible dust hazards at the Cambria facility.

Didion Milling also improved its continuity of operations, emergency response and personal protective equipment programs.

CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said the agency recognized Didion Milling’s efforts to implement the recommendations and improve safety at the facility.