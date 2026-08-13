Astara Capital Partners acquires Dynatec Systems to expand industrial wastewater solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Astara Capital Partners, LLC announced that it has acquired Dynatec Systems, a leading provider of membrane-based industrial wastewater treatment systems and aftermarket products and services.

Headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey, and founded in 1978, Dynatec designs, builds, operates and services systems that treat industrial wastewater for discharge and water reuse, serving customers across end markets including food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

Astara will build on Dynatec's technical leadership by investing in its team, growing its design-build-own-operate-maintain (DBOOM) and aftermarket service capabilities, and expanding into adjacent technologies and new end markets where demand for industrial water and wastewater treatment is accelerating.

The investment is underpinned by powerful long-term tailwinds, including growing water scarcity, the reshoring of North American manufacturing and tightening regulation of industrial discharge.

Tom Doherty, founder and President of Dynatec, will remain with the business and retain a meaningful ownership stake.

"I founded Dynatec in 1978 to provide membrane wastewater solutions, and I'm proud of everything our team has accomplished since. Astara is the right partner to carry that legacy forward, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of the company," said Doherty.

Astara Partner Lindsey Tannenbaum said, "We are excited to partner with Dynatec Systems, a respected leader with decades of experience in industrial wastewater treatment. Industrial and manufacturing companies are facing mounting pressure to treat and reuse their toughest waste streams, and Dynatec's service offering is uniquely suited to help. Our priority is to keep delivering the best-in-class solutions and exceptional service Dynatec's customers count on, while investing strategically in organic growth initiatives and transformative process improvements to meet rapidly growing demand."