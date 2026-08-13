Readco Kurimoto celebrates 120 years of process equipment manufacturing

Readco Kurimoto, LLC, a York, Pennsylvania-based process equipment manufacturer, recently celebrated its 120th anniversary with a community open house at its North American headquarters.

Founded in 1906 as The Read Machinery Co., Inc. by Harry Read, the company originally manufactured bakery mixing equipment.

The anniversary event included tours of Readco Kurimoto’s 67,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and demonstrations in its research and development laboratories. The demonstrations featured the company’s continuous mixing technology, which earned a patent for high-speed blending, reacting and crystallizing.

Today, Readco Kurimoto manufactures custom-engineered Continuous Processors for food, chemical, pharmaceutical, battery, plastics and other applications. The equipment continuously mixes powdered, liquid and viscous materials in a single processing step.

The continuous approach can reduce the multiple stages associated with batch mixing while supporting uninterrupted production. It also eliminates batch-to-batch quality variations and reduces cleaning requirements associated with multiple processing steps.

The company’s current equipment lineup also includes the Self-Contained Processor, which continuously converts slurries into powders, and the Continuous Hybrid Reactor, which uses deep vacuum to facilitate chemical reactions.

Readco Kurimoto also recently introduced the RK Safety Hinge, which attaches to tanks, reaction vessels, pressure vessels and other equipment to reduce the risk of repetitive strain and injury when operators lift heavy covers.