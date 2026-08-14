MFG Chemical acquires AP Tech to expand industrial water treatment portfolio

MFG Chemical has acquired AP Tech, a supplier of solid chemistry solutions for industrial water treatment, expanding MFG Chemical's water treatment technology portfolio.

AP Tech, founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, developed solid water treatment chemistry as an alternative to traditional liquid products. The company supplies proprietary solid chemistry technologies to hundreds of water treatment service companies worldwide.

The acquisition adds AP Tech's solid chemistry capabilities to MFG Chemical's existing liquid water treatment products. MFG Chemical said the expanded portfolio will provide water treatment service companies with additional chemistry options for different applications.

The AP Tech acquisition follows MFG Chemical's earlier acquisitions of Radical Polymers and Masters Chemical. Together, the acquisitions expand the company's portfolio of proprietary water treatment products.

Katie Lee, CEO of AP Tech, said the combination will give customers access to a broader portfolio of liquid and solid water treatment solutions. She also cited MFG Chemical's research, manufacturing and financial resources as factors that will support the combined business.

Paul Turgeon, CEO of MFG Chemical, said AP Tech's expertise in solid chemistry will complement the company's existing water treatment capabilities. He added that MFG Chemical intends to continue pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its technology portfolio and strengthen its position as a supplier to water treatment service companies.